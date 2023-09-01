WEXFORD — Quarterback Logan Kushner ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as North Allegheny defeated visiting Canon-McMillan 30-6 in the Tri-County Five Conference opener Friday night for both teams.
North Allegheny (2-0) led 16-0 at halftime.
Kushner opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard plunge. The score was set up by a bad shotgun snap from center by Canon-Mac (1-1) that was recovered by NA at the Bics Macs' 22-yard line.
A 27-yard field goal pushed NA's lead to 10-0 in the second quarter. The Tigers then put together a 98-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 30-yard scamper by Kushner with 42 seconds left in the first half.
Kushner threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Humphries in the third quarter before Canon-McMillan scored its first points on a four-yard TD run by Zach Welsh with 9:55 left to play.
Kushner capped the scoring with his third TD run, which covered 14 yards.
Kushner completed 10 of passes for 107 yards and added 171 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
Canon-McMillan was held to six first downs and 148 total yards, 72 of those coming on its touchdown drive.
