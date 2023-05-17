SLIPPERY ROCK – Rose Kuchera was sitting in the tent along the fence at Slippery Rock University Wednesday afternoon when a teammate came in, gave her a strange look and asked her if she was running in the 100-meter hurdles.
An odd question, Kuchera thought, because the junior from Canon-McMillan expected to not only participate but also to win it.
Suddenly, a chill ran through her.
“They were going to start without me,” Kuchera said.
Kuchera didn’t hear the calls for the hurdlers so she ran down the 100-meter track, made it to the starting line and took off when the starter’s gun went off.
Kuchera ran the 100 meters just to run the 100 hurdles. She can laugh about it now because she won the race with a strong time of 14.90, .2 off her personal record at the WPIAL Track & Field Championships.
“Why do I run the hurdles? I don’t know,” said Kuchera. “If I don’t hit the hurdles, I have a good chance of winning.”
Winning is something that has overwhelmed Kuchera. For the fourth time this season, she has reached 40 feet or better in the triple jump, easily winning all four times, includg yesterday.
“I hit 40 four times, twice at the county meet, once at the WPIAL team finals and once (yesterday).”
Kuchera won the long jump with a leap of 18-9 and was on the gold medal-winning 400-meter relay team. Kuchera ran the second leg, taking the handoff from Bryce Dean. Kuchera made a clean handoff to Abby Mitrik and Bennett Pidro brought the baton down the stretch and across the finish line in a record 48.0.
“We PRed by .50,” said Pidro. “We were determined to win this. Our handoffs were really smooth.”
The C-M team reset the school record for the second time this season.
“At the state tournament, there will be a lot of pressure,” said Pidro. “But we thrive under pressure.”
Grace Howard of South Fayettte defended her high jump title, going 5-5, one inch off her PR of 5-6.
“I was very nervous and I was very surprised at how I performed (Wednesday).” said Howard. “I think the second time (winning) is harder because you have bult-up pressure and to do it again is pretty cool.”
Another goal is to better her sixth-place finish at last year’s state tournament and go higher than 5-4.
Eden Rush of Burgettstown took second in the Class 2A javelin with a PR throw of 121-5. Sophia Mazzoni of Derry won the event with a throw of 140-5.
“My previous PR was 115-10,” Rush said. “Last year, I placed seventh and she was either second or third. My hope is to place at states and get a new PR.”
Delaney Schumaker of South Fayette took second in the rugged 300-meter hurdles. Her time of 45.76 was .19 off the winning time of Bella Brozeski of Norwin.
“My coaches say that the secret is to get out fast,” said Schumaker, a freshman. “Beat everyone to the first hurdle.”
Elisabeth Franczyk of Canon-McMillan was third by .34 seconds. She credits her dance background for her success. She finished third in the triple jump.
“I have a dance background,” said Franczyk. “I still dance. It helps me with my flexibility. With my dance flexibility, I can do things that helps me in those events.”
Olivia Renk of South Fayette and Pidro were just .03 from each other crossing the finish line in the 100-meter dash.
“My start was pretty strong. I got weak near the end,” Pidro said. “Olvia and I have been chasing each other all season.”
“I’ve raced her about five or six times this season,” Renko said. “The races go back and forth. Every time we race each other, we PR.”
About 2.4 seconds separated Peters Township from first-place Hampton in the girls Class 3A 3,200-meter relay.
Grace Senneway, Mari Grimm, Sidney Shock and Meg McKenna turned in a 9:37.96, approximately one second away from the school record.
Angelina Massey of Ringgold finished third in the 400-meter dash and qualified.
Maggie Clair of Canon-McMillan finished second in the shot put with a put of 38-07.
