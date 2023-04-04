Kiersten Williams had another big game at the plate for Canon-McMillan, belting two home runs and driving in five as the Big Macs rolled to an 8-2 win over visiting Bethel Park in a non-section game on Tuesday.
Morgan Doyle went 3-for-4 and scored three times for the Big Macs and Olivia Ford went 3-for-3. That was enough offense for winning pitcher Brooke Bumer, who allowed one earned run and struck out six.
• Payton Gilbert was the winning pitcher and had a run-scoring double in West Greene’s 4-1 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
Gilbert had nine strikeouts and walked one. Taylor Karvan was 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs for the Pioneers (3-0, 6-3).
Losing pitcher Kayla Larkin allowed only four hits. The Rockets fell to 2-2, 3-3.
Waynesburg scored three runs in the seventh inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Keystone Oaks in Class 3 Section 4.
The Raiders (2-0, 4-2) extended their advantage to 3-1 on Riley Reese’s single before two runs scored when Gina Tedrow reached on an error.
Dani Stockdale was 2-for-4 with a double for Waynesburg. Kayleigh Varner doubled.
• Carys McConnell went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Bailey Barnyak did not allow a hit over five innings and Carmichaels defeated host Uniontown 12-2 in non-section play.
Barnyak struck out 13 but walked four and the Mikes (6-0) committed two errors.
Kendall Ellsworth tripled and drove in three runs. Barnyak, Kaitlyn Waggett, Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer each doubled.
• Krista Wilson smacked an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning that broke a tie and gave Mapletown a 2-1 win over visiting Brownsville in a non-section game.
Brownsville (0-3) led 1-0 before Mapletown (2-3) tied the score at 1-1 on an RBI single by freshman Marley Shiflet in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Devan Clark twirled a three-hitter with only one walk.
