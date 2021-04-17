It's difficult enough under normal circumstances to handle the head wrestling position at Canon-McMillan High School.
Add children to the mix and it might just be untenable.
Just ask Jeff Havelka.
The 34-year-old welcomed his second child into the world recently and found out that responsibility is much more demanding than a room full of high school kids.
So after a four-ear successful stay with the program, Havelka turned in his resignation, despite the efforts of many to talk him out of it.
"I have two kids now and don't know if I have the time to do the job right," Havelka said Saturday. "For now, I'm going to take some time and spend it with the family. I'm going to take some time and help out at Canon-McMillan and where I work, at Chartiers-Houston."
Havelka spent the past four as Big Macs coach and amassed a 54-18 record. Two years ago, Havelka led the Big Macs to third place in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournaent after a 41-16 victory over Hempfield. The Big Macs qualified for the state team tournament and went 1-2.
In the 2018-19 season, Canon-McMillan came in as the fourth seed and were beaten by Kiski in the semifinals. A 41-24 win over Waynesburg gave Canon-McMillan another third place and trip to Hershey for the state team event. Kiski knocked the Big Macs out of the race for third place at the Giant Center.
Three years ago, Canon-McMillan finished runner-up to Kiski in the WPIAL Team Tournament and were edged by Erie Cathedral Prep for third place in the state event.