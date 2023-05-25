This one’s for the girls.

Just three years and two months from the day J.P. McCaskey introduced an official girls wrestling team, the PIAA announced girls wrestling would be sanctioned on May 17 and state champions will be crowned next March at the Giant Center in Hershey while the boys tournament is being contested.

