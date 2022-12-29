CANONSBURG – It’s still early in the wrestling season but Mac Church is gunning for a special feat.
The senior from Waynesburg High School is hoping to become a four-time finalist at the Powerade Tournament, held again this year at Canon-McMillan High School.
Church found himself a step away from accomplishing the feat after winning his third bout of the day, a pin of Smokey McClure of Wyoming Seminary in 5:44 at 145 pounds Thursday night.
“I haven’t really thought about that at all,” said Church. “When I’m thinking too much, that’s when I don’t wrestle my best. I got a really good warmup coming into the match.”
No one is quite sure how many wrestlers have been four-time finalists but the number must be a handful in a tournament that began in 1967.
Church has one gold medal and two silver since he first came here as a freshman.
“We just told him to keep doing what he’s doing,” said Waynesburg head coach Kyle Szewczyk. “As old as he is, and as experienced as he is, it’s just fine-tune things. You don’t change anything.”
Church opened the tournament with a bye that came along with the top seed. He then shut out Sean O’Donnell of Malvern Prep 8-0 then made it to the quarterfinals after a 14-5 decision over Calan Bollman of Chestnut Ridge. He looked strong against McClure, building an 8-1 lead before pinning him.
“This is a tough tournament,” said Church, a two-time PIAA champion. “Maybe not as tough as Ironman but it is tough.”
There have been six four-time champions – Ty Moore (1986-89) of North Allegheny, Marshall Peppleman (2006-09) of Central Dauphin, Nico Megaludis (2007-10) of Franklin Regional, Jimmy Gulibon (2008-11) of Derry, Chance Marsteller (2010-13) of Kennard Dale and Luke Pletcher (2012-15) of Latrobe.
Twenty wrestlers have won three titles but since this is an invitational tournament, it would take a lot of digging to find out who, if any, made four trips to the finals without winning them all.
In other quarterfinal results that involved local wrestlers: Tanner Mizenko of Canon-McMillan got knocked into the wrestlebacks after losing a 12-2 decision to Jojo Uhorchuk of Signal Mountain at 107 pounds.
Teammate Andrew Binni dropped a 7-4 decision to Tyler Chappel of Seneca Valley at 127 pounds.
Waynesburg’s Joe Simon lost a 7-2 decision in overtime to Vincent Robinson of Homewood-Flossmoor in Illinois at 133 pounds.
Matthew Furman of Canon-McMillan fell to Dom Federici of Wyoming Seminary, 5-2, in the 172-pound weight class.
Returning state champion Rocco Welsh of Waynesburg made quick work of Landon Jabbar-Spencer of Fauquier in Virginia, pinning him in 2:57.
Brody Evans of Waynesburg lost an 18-2 technical fall to Rune Lawrence of Frazier at 189 pounds.
Eli Makel of Waynesburg won a 3-2 decision in ultimate tiebreaker over Wyatt Bush of Grundy in Virginia at 215 pounds.
At heavyweight, Trinity’s Ty Banco pinned Logan Looney of Grundy. The time was 1:58.
“It’s a big tournament so it’s pretty nice to get a big pin in the big tournament,” said Banco. “This kind of win can boost your confidence.”
Semifinals are at 11 a.m. today with the finals set for 4 p.m.
Female results
Canon-McMillan had two first places, two seconds, five thirds and two fourths in the female portion of this tournament Wednesday.
Dynisty Williams won the 152-pound weight class while Valarie Solorio took the 107-pound weight class.
Chloe Ault took second at 152 and Natalie Rush was second at 185. Taking third places were Madi Mansmann (107), Leilani Ramos (126), Capri Chambers (100), Bailey Emery (120) and Alaya Henderson (152).
Finishing fourth in their respective weight classes were Audrey Calgaro (152) and Grace O’Korn (145).
“The girls were just amazing,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Brian Krenzelak. “They are interested in details of technique. It was an excellent tournament for them.”
