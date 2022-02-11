HERSHEY – When the Canon-McMillan School Board hired Brian Krenzelak as head wrestling coach, they knew they were getting a person who could bring stability and uniformity to the program.
What they didn’t realize was that they were getting a top-notch coach, one who knows how to win matches, and motivate wrestlers to go the extra step.
Few if any could have predicted a trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class 3A Team Tournament after traveling to Cumberland Valley to hammer CV in its own gym.
It all came to an end Friday evening with a 45-23 loss to Mifflin County in the second round of the consolations in the Giant Center in Hershey.
“I think we’re on a good pace. We got better from the first practice to now,” Krenzelak. “We’ve got better numbers and are growing a good culture. Thinking back to the first day, not only did we get better, we’re going to keep on improving.”
The Big Macs lose four seniors but have the bulk of the lineup returning.
“From our juniors on down, we’ve got good wrestlers,” Krenzelak said. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores, a few freshmen who got in there and battled.”
Krenzelak said this was a year of learning about the wrestlers and they learned about him.
“The thing I learned the most, outside of the technical issues, was something I already knew but had a better technical approach. Culture is the most important thing when it comes to building a program,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to sacrifice the small battles to win the war.”
Tanner Mizenko (106), Jacob Houpt (120) and Andrew Binney (126) each had a pin in the lightweights.
Mizenko and Binney return next year and Houpt is one of the four seniors.
The Big Macs would lose the next five bouts until Matthew Furman, who returns next year, won by fall.
“The expectations of the Canon-McMillan is to be in the team tournament,” said Krenzelak. “Because we weren’t in this event last year, it’s important that they get on this floor and see this is what I’m talking about.”
Canon-McMillan began the day with a 46-18 victory over LaSalle College.
The Big Macs won all four lightweight bouts, scoring 21 unanswered points to put the match away.
Tanner Mizenko took a 9-3 decision from Edward Donavan at 106, and Jacob Houpt (113), Brandon Dami (120) and Andrew Binni (126) followed with pins for a 21-0 run.
The Big Macs put together a five-bout winning streak from 152 to 215 to put the dagger in LaSalle College. Gianmarco Ramos (152), Matthew Furman (189) and Geno Calgaro (215) had pins in that run.