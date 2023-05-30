Soon-to-be Canon-McMillan senior Andrew Binni is going to be wrestling for one of the greatest wrestlers to come out of the United States when he heads to Annapolis, Md., to compete for the Naval Academy under head coach and Jefferson-Morgan graduate Cary Kolat.
Kolat’s resume as an undefeated four-time state champion, two-time national champion and a member of the United States freestyle team in the 2000 Olympics speaks for itself, and Binni is eager to get to work with Kolat and his staff.
“After taking an official visit, I decided to commit,” Binni said. “Obviously, Cary Kolat and his coaches are great, and it felt like home to me. I will see what works for me when I get there, but I am looking to join the Marines afterward. It is an honor and privilege to be able to wrestle for Navy and serve my country.”
Binni has a career record of 98-26, and placed second in the state tournament at 127 after dropping an 8-5 decision to Latrobe’s Vincent Kilkeary, which is no shame, as Kilkeary won his third state championship and will wrestle for Ohio State University.
“There is always work to be done,” Binni said. “I want to be the best that I can be, and that is what I will be focusing on my senior year of high school.”
Krenzelak has been with Binni since he started wrestling, and knows not just from reputation, but first-hand experience, that Binni is in good hands with Kolat.
“I met Andrew at his first practice and have been with him since that day,” Krenzelak said. “Andrew can recite all my speeches verbatim. It is really a full-circle moment with Cary (Kolat) because when I graduated from Canon-McMillan in 1995, Mark Angle was one of my teammates, and he would work out with Cary. We spent a lot of time together in the offseason.
“Mike Evans, who is one of Cary’s assistants, saw Andrew wrestling at King of the Mountain and took a liking to what he could do. Andrew is always a great student and a wonderful person. We teach our kids, after life, after wrestling, because we know one day we aren’t going to be able to compete anymore.”
Canon-McMillan’s Matthew Furman (Cornell), Gabriel Stafford (Edinboro), Brandon Dami (Washington & Jefferson) and Like Shaffer (Davis & Elkins) will wrestle in college.
Morgan, Reihner to Davidson
Trinity’s Bodie Morgan and Blake Reihner are looking to help build the program at Davidson.
Morgan committed April 20 and Reihner on May 6. The duo will graduate next year.
Reihner (99-29) is one win shy of 100 for his high school career. He placed fifth in states last season at 139. When he visited Davidson, he knew that was going to be his choice, and he is excited to have a close friend join him.
“Davidson contacted me and I love what they have to offer,” Reihner said. “I love the campus and they are headed in the right direction as a wrestling program. Bodie is one of my best friends, so it will be nice having him there with me. I know I can be better, so the work doesn’t stop here.”
Reihner said he wouldn’t having gotten to where he is at without the help of the coaches at Trinity – Ron Tarquinio, Tristan Buxton and Paul Reihner – and the head coach at Quest Wrestling Club, Jim Akerly.
Morgan has also wrestled under Akerly at Quest, and plans on wrestling at 174 in college. He is leaning towards studying environmental science, but it is not set in stone.
“It is pretty cool knowing that Blake and I will wrestle at Davidson,” Morgan said. “We had an idea that we would go there, but never had any lengths talks about it. It is a nice campus and the coaches are great. We just want to help build the program, and we feel confident with where we come from in terms of competing in one of the best wrestling states in the country.”
Tarquinio knows a thing or two about college wrestling as he competed at Pitt, and is excited to know two young men he coached are moving on to the next level.
“This is my third year as head coach at Trinity, but I noticed Blake (Reihner) and Bodie (Morgan) since they were in eighth grade,” Tarquinio said. “We are excited to see what they can do for us as seniors before heading to Davidson.”
Helping athletes continue their careers in college is not limited to wrestling, but can help, as Hiller seniors Ty Banco (Texas A&M) and Mason Kraeer (Grove City) will be playing college football.
“Any football coach that works with the line will tell you how much wrestling helps their players,” Tarquinio said. “Not just because it is the toughest sport that challenges you mentally, but it really helps with balance and coordination. Plus, any football player that wrestled is a solid tackler.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.