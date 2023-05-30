Binni

Joe Tuscano / Observer-Reporter

Canon-McMillan’s Andrew Binni will wrestle for the United States Naval Acadeny after high school.

Soon-to-be Canon-McMillan senior Andrew Binni is going to be wrestling for one of the greatest wrestlers to come out of the United States when he heads to Annapolis, Md., to compete for the Naval Academy under head coach and Jefferson-Morgan graduate Cary Kolat.

Kolat’s resume as an undefeated four-time state champion, two-time national champion and a member of the United States freestyle team in the 2000 Olympics speaks for itself, and Binni is eager to get to work with Kolat and his staff.

