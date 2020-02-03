PITTSBURGH – Canon-McMillan’s wrestling team had no trouble Monday night against City League champion Carrick and earned a trip to Hershey for the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament.
Canon-McMillan, the WPIAL’s third-place finisher, won seven of the first eight bouts and steamrolled Carrick, 63-15, in a preliminary round match on the Raiders’ home mat.
Canon-McMillan will face District 3 champion Gettysburg in the first round on Thursday (8 p.m.) at the Giant Center.
Against Carrick, the Big Macs wasted no time in taking control as Tyler Soule (138) won a decision and Gabe Stafford (145) and Tanner Rohaley (152) each won by fall to give C-M a 15-0 lead. After a Carrick win, Matt Furman (170), Gerrit Nijenhuis (182), Ty Rohaley (195) and Evan Miller (220) each won by fall to push Canon-McMillan ahead at 39-3.
Jacob Garner (126) and Jimmy Baxter (132) also had pins, each in lightning-quick time, for the Big Macs.