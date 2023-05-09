WEST MIFFLIN – The depth of champion North Allegheny and runner-up Norwin was too much for Canon-McMillan and South Fayette to contend with during Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 3A Team Championship, but the Big Macs and Lions had their fair share of individual success on the track and in the field.

North Allegheny defeated the Knights (87-63), Canon-McMillan (87-63) and South Fayette (107-43) on their way to the title, while Norwin topped the Big Macs (78-72) and the Lions (103-47). Canon-McMillan defeated its section rival South Fayette, 96-54.

