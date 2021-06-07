LORETTO – There is probably a smart saying about this Canon-McMillan softball team.
How about ‘Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid?’
The Big Macs, riding a wave of strong play, knocked off Mifflin County, 7-4, Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs at St. Francis University.
The win was the third in four games for the 10-10 Big Macs, who limped into the playoffs with three straight losses.
Next up is Neshaminy, which was a victim of C-M during the Big Macs’ run to the 2013 PIAA title, Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
“Definitely, prior to running through the WPIAL, this team was beginning to jell,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Michele Moeller. “This team was so up and down. I can’t say we’re pounding the ball through the lineup. We’re getting hits when we need them.”
Olivia Ulam put on a show for her suitors by reaching base five times from the leadoff spot. Ulam, one of 12 seniors on the roster, is heading to St. Francis next fall.
“I didn’t even have her in the leadoff spot for the playoffs,” said Moeller. “I had her hitting third but we haven’t gotten people on in front of her. Against Hempfield (a 2-1 win), I heard they were just going to walk her. So I thought, what the heck. If they are going to walk her, then maybe we can squeeze a run out of it.”
Sophia Duke mustered enough energy to smack a two-run double and add another RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Lauren Duke went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run, Elika Mowery went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Taylor Eckels went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Those players cover the Nos. 1, 4, 6, 7 and 9 spots in the batting order.
Brook Perri pitched the last 2 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run to get the win.