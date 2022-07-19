Brendon Steele

Steele

When looking for a replacement for Tim Bruzdewicz as baseball coach at Canon-McMillan, athletic director Frank Vulcano didn’t have to cast a wide net.

Brendon Steele was well within his grasp.

Assistant Sports Editor

Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In