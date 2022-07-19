When looking for a replacement for Tim Bruzdewicz as baseball coach at Canon-McMillan, athletic director Frank Vulcano didn’t have to cast a wide net.
When looking for a replacement for Tim Bruzdewicz as baseball coach at Canon-McMillan, athletic director Frank Vulcano didn’t have to cast a wide net.
Brendon Steele was well within his grasp.
Steele, who was hired recently to replace Bruzdewicz, was a three-sport athlete at Canon-McMillan and excelled at all three sports: football, wrestling and baseball before heading to Waynesburg University to play football and baseball.
At Waynesburg, he was a familiar face in the baseball lineup, starting 30 or more games in all four seasons.
“With Coach Bruzdewicz stepping down, I saw an opportunity to improve the team and continue the tradition at Canon-Mac,” Steele said. “My hope is to make these players better men on and off the field. I personally think if we’re doing that, it will transcend into playing well. We want to continue to grow the program and make sure these kids have a good experience while they are with us these four years.”
Recently, the 36-year-old Steele was head coach of the Big Macs junior varsity and freshman team and also coached the junior high team.
“His enthusiasm for the sport and his experience as a three-sport athlete were a bonus,” said Vulcano. “He’s been on our staff as a junior varsity coach and junior high coach. The kids know him and he’s been pretty successful.”
“Open communication is key. I think if the kids understand the expectations, then we will be successful,” said Steele. “These kids coming up to the JV and varsity level ... they understand the expectations and what I expect at that level.”
Steele was one of five finalists for the position and will remain as an assistant football coach for the Big Macs. Steele was a linebacker for the Yellow Jackets until he graduated in 2008. He led the team in tackles in the 2007 season with 93 and in 2006 with 84.
Bruzdewicz submitted his letter of resignation after doctors discovered he had a staph infection that would require surgery and a 33-day stay in the hospital.
It also required him to give up the head baseball coaching position. The 54-year-old Bruzdewicz spent seven years as head coach until he handed in his resignation last month.
He led the Big Macs to the PIAA Class 6A championship in 2018 after a 10-3 victory over Bensalem in the finals.
Steele has high expectations for the kids and understands where the bar is set.
“The goal is to always win the conference, the WPIAL and a state title,” Steele said. “Those are realistic goals. The process and how we go about our business is going to be the key to the success of the program down the road and in the future.”
