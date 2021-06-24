Canon-McMillan School Board hired Brian Michael Krenzelak late Thursday evening. Krenzelak, is a graduate of Canon-McMillan, where he has coached wrestling for more than 20 years, mostly in the junior high program.
Krenzelak replaces Jeff Havelka, who resigned after this past season to spend more time with his family.
“I spent 21 years at the junior high and three years before that as an assistant with the high school. So I’m very familiar with the program,” said Krenzelak.
Krenzelak believes hard work is the key to success.
“The one thing I know for sure is that I will work really hard to uphold the tradition,” said Krenzelak. “I cherish the tradition.”
Krenzelak will be the first graduate of Canon-McMillan to be head coach of the wrestling program since Bob Schmidt was head coach in 1975.
“He took over for Frank O’Korn,” said the 44-year-old Krenzelak. “Frank took a job with State Farm and turned the program over to his assistant Bob Schmidt.
“I’m humbled and honored that the school board and community put their trust in me. I’m going to work really hard to keep it successful.”
Athletic director Frank Vulcano was in flight coming back from vacation and unavailable for comment.
Krenzelak was the 2018 Section, WPIAL and Pennsylvania State Junior High Coach of the Year, voted on by his peers.
He has coached youth, junior high and high school levels in all three styles: Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco Roman.
Krenzelak has coached Team PA at many National level events including the Fargo Freestyle / Greco Roman Nationals.
Krenzelak’s coaching record at the junior high level over the past 21 years is 276-18 and his teams have won 18 section titles.
Krenzelak has been in the corner for 28 of his wrestlers winning Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling championships. The list includes a three-time female state champion.
Canon-McMillan had a streak where the program did not lose a Section match from 2001 to 2020, totaling 133 consecutive wins. Krenzelak’s first year at the junior high was 2001.
The school has won five wrestling team state champs and four WPIAL titles. The school has also had 12 PIAA individual champions in this time.
One wrestler was named the PIAA Tournament Outstanding Wrestler in 2019.