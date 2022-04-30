Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.