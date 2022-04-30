McMURRAY -- Thanks to the 400-meter relay team at Canon-McMillan, the program for next year's Washington-Greene County Coaches Track & Field Meet will need some editing.
On the meet record page, Washington's 2014 400-meter relay team will be replaced by the Canon-McMillan 400-meter relay team.
This was needed after Abigail Mitrik, Bennett Pidro, Bryce Dean and Rose Kuchera teamed up to turn in a 48.97, 1.27 seconds faster than the record time turned in by the 2014 Wash High team.
"Frist leg was Bryce Dean -- she's a freshman -- I ran the second leg, third leg was Abby Mitrick, who is a sophomore, and our anchor today was Bennett Pidro, and she's a junior," said Kuchera, who is a sophomore. "We'll all be back next year. So this was a pretty good day."
What made it an even better day for Kuchera was that her school won the girls team title with 173.50 points. Peters Township was second with 115 points and Trinity finished third with 92.50.
Kuchera was the Overalll MVP. She ran a leg of the 400-meter relay team, won the 100-meter hurdles (14.83), a personal record, won the long jump with an 18-1 effort and took first in the triple jump with a 37-10.
Clair Page Miller of Waynesburg was named Field MVP after winning the discus (97-3) and coming in second in the shot put (33-1 1/2).
Clara Barr of McGuffey was named Track MVP for winning the 300 hurdles (46.86), taking second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.65) and was third in the 200 dash (27.13). Barr also was second in the long jump (16-11 1/2) though those points (8) did not count toward the Track MVP count.
"It was a pretty good day," said Barr. "I had a PR for the 100-meter hurdles. I definitely hit my normal times. I didn't do anything special. I wish I would have done a little better. I normally run first then jump but today we did things a little backwards. I think it makes a difference because I get warmed up and that makes me more consistent."
Pidro won both dashes, taking the 100 in 12.32 and the 200 in 26.23.
"I went into it thinking I needed to do decent," Pidro said of her win in the 200. "I hit the turn and thought I needed to kick. This was my last race of the day so I thought I'd throw everything into it."
Sydney Shock of Peters Township won the 1,600 run (5:20.50) and the 3,200 (11:58.92). Aubrey Karwowski crossed first in the 800 with a time of 2:20.73.
Rayne Elling brought Trinity gold by winning the javelin (109-05) and Abigail Whaley of Ringgold was better than the field in the shot put (33-01 1/5).
Kaitlyn Divine of Peters Township outjumped everyone in the high jump (4-11) and teammate Halley Rist won the pole vault (8-02).
Canon-McMillan's 3,200-meter relay team (10.03.88) was eight seconds faster than Peters Township (10:11.65) and its 1,600-meter relay team (4:15.72) was about seven seconds faster than Fort Cherry (4:22.13).
Peyton Mermon gave Burgettstown its only gold medal, winning the 400 in 1:01.74.