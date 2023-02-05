Krenzelak

Canon-McMillan head coach Brian Krenzelak, dressed in Manual Pihakis' bright clothes, shows off the WPIAL Team Tournament trophy.

McMURRAY -- Manuel Pihakis might not have been in attendance at Saturday's WPIAL Class 3A team tournament finals, but the Canonsburg icon was there in spirit. His famous blue and gold suit was there too.

"This suit - the shirt, pants, jacket, and tie - belonged to Manuel Pihakis," said Canon-McMillan coach Brian Krenzelak, who donned the stylish suit worn so many times by Pihakis, a lifelong Canonsburg resident who passed away on Nov. 5. "I wore this suit in his memory."

