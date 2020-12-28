Gerrit Nijenhuis is gone, off to Purdue University to continue his academic and wrestling career.
Jacob Gardner headed off to Gannon to wrestle and Jimmy Baxter left for Seton Hill.
Tanner Rohaley is at The Apprentice School in Virginia.
Blake Joseph is playing football for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
And Gio Ramos is at VMI.
How many victories does that collectively add up to from last season? About 225.
That’s a lot to replace even for a wrestling program as strong as Canon-McMillan.
So what will this team be like?
“It remains to be seen once everybody gets back,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Jeff Havelka. “Waynesburg is obviously the team to beat. We’re right there. We are a young team but they want to be here and I like the guys we have coming back.”
Havelka can start the season Jan. 8. What team he will wrestle is a question mark.
“Right now, the schedule is up in the air,” said Havelka. “I’ve been talking to a few other coaches because a lot of dates remain open. We’re going to do what we can, try to schedule tough duals. It looks like Powerade is going to happen so we plan on going to that.”
Freshman Andrew Binney will kick things off at 106; sophomore Brandon Dami will be at 113 or 120; junior Jacob Houpt returns and will be at 126; senior Conlin O’Donoghue, returning from an injury that cost hom all of last season, will be at 132; and senior Costa Moore, the lone state qualifier coming back, is at 138.
Tyler Soule is at 145 but he will be challeged by Astin Slavik; senior Gianni Martini, a transfer from Trinity, will be at 152; sophomore Gabe Stafford will start at 160; Matthew Furman, a sophomore, will be at 172 and Nikko Martini will hold down the spot at 189; senior Tyler Rohaley takes over at 215; and sophomore Noah Livesay is at heavyweight.
Nijenhuis was a two-time state champion and finished third twice in the state tournament. He left the program as the WPIAL leader in victories with a career record of 181-16.
His spot in the lineup was worth six team points. Havelka said the next Gerrit Nijenhuis might be in the lineup but just hasn’t revealed himself yet.
“He was such as asset because we could move him around from anywhere between 170, 189 and 215,” Havelka said. “We were confident he could major point the other guy. We’re losing a lot of points and leadership. He was ranked second in the country all llast year.”
Havelka said there are many wrestlers in the room who are good leaders like Nijenhuis.
“We have a good mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors,” said Havelka. “He’s been an asset to the program for four years.”
Havelka agrees Waynesburg is the favorite to win the team title.
“Seneca Valley is going to be tough again,” said Havelka. “So is Hempfield, Latrobe, NA. We probably have guys who are underrated. Our guys are chomping at the bit. They are ready to go.”