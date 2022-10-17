MONONGAHELA – Maybe the most surprised runner on the 3.1-mile course at Mingo Park on a brisk Monday afternoon was Ramaniah Karamchetti.
The senior from Washington High School crossed the finish line first in the boys race at the Washington County Cross Country Meet.
“I thought I had zero chance of winning,” said Karamchetti.
That was before he found out Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak and Peters Township’s Brett Kroboth, whose times have reached national level recognition, were going to sit this race out to rest up for the Tri-State Meet on Thursday at California University and the WPIAL Championships Oct. 27 at the same site.
Karamchetti might be a little hard on himself in the confidence department. His time of 17:53.32 was no doubt a top-10 time and most likely a top-five finish no matter who was running ahead of him.
“I surprised myself,” Karamchetti said. “My time was much better than when I came here last week (for the Mingo Classic). I ran an 18:14. So I took a lot off me time, about 20 seconds.”
Karamchetti said he probably would not have won if Pajak or Kronboth was competing but second-place finisher David Molisee of Ringgold was competing. Even though he shaved 18 seconds off his Mingo Classic time of 18:22.71, it was was 29 seconds off Karamchetti’s time.
“I’ve raced him a lot,” said Karamchetti. “He usually beats me so I had an all-round great day today.”
Last year, Karamchetti was strong enough at the WPIAL Championships to qualify for the PIAA tournament.
“I ran a bad time at the state tournament,” Karamchetti said. “It’s hard running at states. There are so many (runners). I never ran with so many people so I didn’t know what to do. You’re shoulder-to-shoulder with people then everyone starts fast and you’re caught behind the crowd.”
Washington head coach Jessi Ott said she was pleasantly surprised at Karamchetti’s performance.
“I was surprised he cut down that much time with one race,” Ott said. “He works hard so nothing really surprises me about him. Ram works really good off the hills so that was an opportunity for him to make some space.”
On the girls side, Kaylee Foringer took the lead early and breezed home in 20:11.84, 44 seconds faster than runner-up Anastasia Georgagis of California.
The junior from Trinity High School won her second county title in as many years. This one was a little easier, considering Peters Township rested its best female runners.
PT’s Sydney Shock, Grace Senneway, and Maegan McKenna finished fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively, in this year’s Mingo Classic.
“This course is my favorite course,” said Foringer. “It’s my favorite one to run.”
Foringer ran a 19:19 last year at the county meet, holding off Shock by 40 seconds while setting her personal record.
“It’s easier to run when there is someone there pushing you,” said Foringer.
Foringer and Shock raced only once this season but the Trinity runner was not feeling well.
“She beat me but I stayed with her for a good bit of the race,” Foringer said. “Then I fell off.”
A fall in the WPIAL tournament cost Foringer a chance to get to the state tournament.
“I was in the top 20 when I fell and it was about a mile and a half into the race,” Foringer said. “I tried to get up but everyone had passed me by the time I got up,”
Ringgold boys won the Class AA-A team title with a score of 23 and McGuffey was second with 60 points. Canon-McMillan captured the Class AAA title with 21 points.
Ringgold won the girls Class AA-A title with 22 points. Canon-McMillan, with 20 points, won the Class AAA team title.
