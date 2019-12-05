With four players back who were at least part-time starters, second-year California boys basketball coach Aaron Balla said expectations are higher than last season.
“They have been set higher compared to last season, but we will still approach it one game at a time,” he said. “We need our defensive ability to be our biggest improvement to help propel us into a postseason run.”
Balla has set the goals high for the Trojans.
“We want to have an undefeated season and long postseason run,” he said. “But first, we want to win our home tip-off tourney.
“As long as we maintain health and defensive intensity, we will have a successful season.”
The four players returning with starting experience are seniors Cochise Ryan and Malik Ramsey, and juniors Nathan O’Savage and Jaeden Zuzak.
Ramsey averaged 28.6 points per game last season and could play a pivotal role against some tough opponents.
Two other key contributors Balla mentioned are juniors Kwondre Porter and Matt Trunzo.
“The fourth and fifth starting positions on the court is a tossup at this point,” Balla said. “But, we have a roster full of athletes capable of scoring when needed.”
The Trojans are in Section 2-AA with Bentworth, Carmichaels, Brentwood, Chartiers-Houston, Jeannette and Serra Catholic.
“I am not sure who the best team will be but I can assure you that no matchup will be an easy win this year as all of the teams have key players returning and are surely another year wiser,” Balla said. “We won’t have an element of surprise this year, so teams know what intensity to expect out of us this year.”
California was set to open the season tonight as the host team of the Trojans Tip-Off Tournament. California will play Beth-Center in the opening round at 8 p.m. Avella will play Charleroi in the opening game at 5 p.m.