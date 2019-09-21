Coming into this Friday night’s game against California, Washington had captured its 700th victory against Summit Academy two weeks ago and was riding a 30-game home winning streak. Although the Trojans hung around, within two scores through three quarters, the Prexies grabbed their 701st win and 31st-straight home victory by riding six rushing touchdowns to a 46-20 non-conference win.
“I think we’ve been working to try and be a balanced offense and just try and take what the defense is giving us,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “We had some opportunities to run the ball effectively and took advantage of it.”
Leading the way for Washington (5-0) was quarterback Zack Swartz, who finished with 14 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 11 of 17 passes for 160 yards.
“Zack’s got a lot going for him,” said Bosnic. “He’s big, athletic, very intelligent (and the) No. 1 student in his class – just a really dynamic football player. He’s getting better throwing the ball, and he’s got the capability to make things happen running, too.”
Despite the loss, California (3-2) got strong play from quarterback Cochise Ryan, who threw for a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores. The Trojans also managed multiple drives into Washington territory, but just couldn’t finish some of them with points, turning the ball over on downs on four occasions.
“I thought we played very physical. Those kids definitely didn’t have any quit in them (and) they played until the end,” said California head coach Ed Woods. “We just need to work on a couple little things and we are going to be OK.”
Washington wasted no time cracking the scoreboard, taking just 2:19 seconds to go 71 yards to make it 8-0. California answered on the ensuing drive with Ryan hitting Jaeden Zuzak for a 16-yard touchdown to tie at 8-8.
The Prexies took the lead for good on the next drive as Swartz rushed for a 12-yard score, his first of the evening, to put his team up 14-8 with 3:11 left in the first quarter. Washington’s Zahmere Robinson added a 45-yard rushing score as time expired in the opening quarter to take a 22-8 lead, one it would take into halftime.
The Trojans closed the gap to one score midway through the third quarter when Ryan rushed for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 22-14. Swartz, however, managed to score the next two touchdowns on the ground, coming from 31 yards and eight yards to pad the Prexies’ lead to 38-14 with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Ryan exploded for a 57-yard touchdown run, his second of the evening, on the first play after Swartz scored his third touchdown to cut the Trojans’ deficit to 38-20. However, Washington added an insurance score with 42 seconds remaining to bring the game to its final.
Unfortunately for Washington, Bosnic was ejected during the second half. As a result, he must serve a one-game suspension, making him ineligible next Friday to coach against Frazier.
Woods was impressed by the way his team responded against a strong Washington team, emphasizing that the score is not indicative of how well his team played.
“It was a loss, but if you could feel good about a loss, this would be the game–just because I like the way that our kids came out and played today,” he said.