WARFORDSBURG – Dane Harvey hit a pair of two-run homers in the first two innings, powering host Southern Fulton to an 8-3 victory over California in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs Monday.
Harvey’s blasts helped Southern Fulton (23-1), the District 5 champion, forge a 7-1 lead after two innings.
