IRWIN – Greensburg Central Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit Tuesday night for a 3-2 victory over California in the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball semifinals at Norwin High School.
The Trojans were seeking their first berth into the district title game since finishing runner-up in 1982.
California (12-7) remains alive in the playoffs with a chance to advance to the PIAA tournament with a match Thursday against Leechburg in the consolation final at Fox Chapel at 6 p.m.
“We have not gone to states in a long time,” said California coach Rene Pascoe. “We still have a chance.
“It’s fine we only have two days. I have eight seniors. They don’t want to go out on a loss.”
The third-seeded Centurions (14-2) advance to the championship Saturday at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
The fifth and deciding set flowed back-and-forth throughout. Greensburg Central Catholic pulled ahead at 10-8, but California narrowed the gap to 14-13.
Rebecca Hess clinched the victory with a kill for the match-winning point.
“It was close,” said Pascoe, adding, “It was the first time we lost a fifth set.”
California was unable to hold the momentum after winning the first two sets, although the Trojans were winning early in the third set.
The Trojans held an early lead of 6-2 and 14-12 after a GCC mishit. The last lead California held was at 15-14.
However, the Centurions outscored California, 13-4, including a 10-0 run, down the stretch to draw to 2-1.
Sparked by their play in the third set, the Centurions came out swinging, setting up their big hitters for a 25-14 victory.
Greensburg Central Catholic ran a 7-3 lead to 21-10 before closing out the victory on a winner from Isabella Guerrieri.
The only lead held by California in the fourth set was 2-1.
“We weren’t getting our hands on the ball. We weren’t blocking. They mixed it up. They have hitters,” said Pascoe. “We couldn’t (get the serve) in the fourth set.
“We lost that momentum in the third game. Going into the fourth game, we had to get out early.”
The Trojans had the No. 3 seed reeling in the first two sets. California won the first set, 25-22, and took the second set, 25-16.
“The first couple games we got on them,” said Pascoe. “We saw them crying. I wanted to jump on them early and it didn’t happen.”
Both teams played outstanding defense throughout the match, leading to long rallies. The Centurions were able to use their defense to set up their big hitters in the final three sets.
“Our hitters were afraid of blocks. We weren’t putting (the ball) down,” explained Pascoe.