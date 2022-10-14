COAL CENTER – In a Tri-County South Conference game featuring two teams with clinging to title hopes, California played elite defense and used a raucous home crowd to defeat Carmichaels 27-6 Friday night.
California returned home after beating conference foe West Greene 47-14 on the road last weekend. The win was the Trojans’ first in three weeks and they kept the momentum going with a big first half.
Carmichaels (3-2, 5-3) entered the contest riding a two-game winning streak, beating conference foe Beth-Center on the road, and besting conference opponent Monessen 40-36 at home. While Carmichaels was able to escape with a win their defense had difficulty slowing down Monessen’s rushing attack.
“We did a better job in the second half stopping the run against Monessen,” Carmichaels head coach Ron Gallagher said. “After struggling in the first half, we made some adjustments and we’re going to bring some of those same schemes into tonight’s game.”
The Trojans (3-2, 6-2), however, carried the momentum from last week’s win directly into the first half of this game. The California defense dominated the Mikes’ offense. Carmichaels was held to 17 rushing yards in the first 24 minutes.
“We must play consistent football.” California head coach Ed Woods said. “Our blockers need to stay on their blocks, our backs need to run hard, and our quarterback needs to make good reads.”
While Woods mostly mentioned his offense in pregame, it was the Trojans’ defense that dominated the ball game.
Carmichaels senior quarterback Alec Anderson was forced to throw frequently throughout the opening two quarters. Anderson completed nine of his first 14 passes for 63 yards.
Still, the Mikes punted five times, had one turnover on downs, and were held scoreless in the first half.
California’s offense was able to institute a strong rushing attack behind their veteran-lead offensive line. The Trojans rushed 24 times for 103 yards and three scores in the first half.
Junior quarterback Jake Layhue got the scoring started midway through the first quarter when he snuck into the end zone from one yard out.
Layhue only completed two passes in the first half, but one was a 51-yarder to senior wide receiver Caden Powell that set up the Trojans’ third touchdown.
Junior running backs Zachary Geletei and Spencer Petrucci were also able to find the end zone. Petrucci scored from 17 yards on a reverse toss and Geletei found his way in from three yards to give the Trojans a 21-0 lead at the half.
California picked up right where it left off in the second half. Petrucci and Geletei were leaned on throughout the opening drive. A perfectly timed play-action pass helped Layhue connect with senior tight end Aidan Lowden down the middle of the field for a 24-yard touchdown.
The Mikes were able to sustain their ensuing drive past midfield but failed to convert a fourth down.
On their next drive, Anderson was able to connect with senior wide receiver Tyler Richmond for a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth down for the only Carmichaels score of the night.
Anderson ended the night completing 21 of 30 passes for 105 yards but the Mikes were held to just 63 rushing yards. Richmond was a bright spot for Carmichaels catching 11 passes for 68 yards and the touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.