After chalking up its fourth consecutive section title Wednesday with a 12-point win over Trinity, the Waynesburg Central High School wrestling team got its reward Thursday afternoon: top seed in the Class 3A portion of the WPIAL Team Tournament.
After winning its fifth consecutive section title Wednesday evening with an undefeated record, the Burgettstown wrestling team got its reward Thursday afternoon: top seed in the Class 2A portion of the WPIAL Team Tournament.
Action gets underway Monday with preliminary round bouts. Semifinals and finals for both classifications will be held Saturday, Feb. 4: Class 3A at Peters Township and Class 2A at Chartiers-Houston.
First-round action begins at 6 p.m. and quarterfinals 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
In Class 3A, Waynesburg, which has won the past three WPIAL Team Tournament titles, was seeded No. 1. Canon-McMilllan, which wrapped up the Section 6 title Wednesday with a victory over Peters Township, got the second seed. Butler, which handed Waynesburg one of its two losses, in the finals of the Kiski Duals, is seeded third. And Connellsville, which handed Waynesburg its other loss, is seeded fourth.
Waynesburg, which will host the first round, gets the preliminary round winner – either Bethel Park or Fox Chapel – in the first round. If successful, the Raiders will wrestle either North Allegheny or Plum immediately after the first-round match.
Canon-McMillan, which will host its pod, will wrestle the winner of the preliminary round match between Kiski and Penn Trafford in the first round. If successful, the Big Macs get either Latrobe or Norwin in the quarterfinals. Trinity gets Hempfield and Peters Township meets Butler in the first round.
In Class 2A, Burgettstown will wrestle either Carlynton or Southmoreland in the first round. Quaker Valley is the No. 2 seed and wrestles either Jefferson-Morgan or Valley in the first round. Burrell, which had won 15 consecutive Class 2A titles before falling to Quaker Valley last year in the finals, is the No. 3 seed and Highlands is fourth.
McGuffey takes on Freedom in the first round.
