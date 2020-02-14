BELLEVUE – Sydney McDonough scored 15 points, including two critical free throws with less than 30 seconds remaining, and Riverview overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to stun Burgettstown 32-28 Friday in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball playoffs at Northgate High School.
Riverview (15-8), the No. 10 seed, trailed 25-15 late in the third quarter but closed the game by outscoring Burgettstown (16-7) by a 17-3 margin. The Raiders scored the final three points of the third quarter and then outscored the Blue Devils 14-3 in the fourth quarter.
Burgettstown, which was trying for its first playoff win since 1993, led 15-14 halftime and then scored the first eight points of the second half for a 23-14 lead. The advantage grew to 25-15 before the third quarter would end.
Riverview, however, rallied and closed to within 25-24 midway through the fourth quarter. Burgettstown’s Emily Prasko, who had a team-high nine points, converted a three-point play that gave the Blue Devils a 28-24 lead with 3:11 remaining. Those would be the only points Burgettstown would score in the fourth quarter.
Two free throws by McDonough tied the score at 28-28 and a basket by Francesca Lio gave the Raiders their initial lead of the second half at 20-28 with less than one minute remaining.
McDonough made a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game.
Avery Havelka and Celeste DiVecchio each scored six points for Burgettstown, which had its winning streak end at six games.