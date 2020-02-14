PIAA basketball stock image
Buy Now

BELLEVUE – Sydney McDonough scored 15 points, including two critical free throws with less than 30 seconds remaining, and Riverview overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to stun Burgettstown 32-28 Friday in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball playoffs at Northgate High School.

Riverview (15-8), the No. 10 seed, trailed 25-15 late in the third quarter but closed the game by outscoring Burgettstown (16-7) by a 17-3 margin. The Raiders scored the final three points of the third quarter and then outscored the Blue Devils 14-3 in the fourth quarter.

Burgettstown, which was trying for its first playoff win since 1993, led 15-14 halftime and then scored the first eight points of the second half for a 23-14 lead. The advantage grew to 25-15 before the third quarter would end.

Riverview, however, rallied and closed to within 25-24 midway through the fourth quarter. Burgettstown’s Emily Prasko, who had a team-high nine points, converted a three-point play that gave the Blue Devils a 28-24 lead with 3:11 remaining. Those would be the only points Burgettstown would score in the fourth quarter.

Two free throws by McDonough tied the score at 28-28 and a basket by Francesca Lio gave the Raiders their initial lead of the second half at 20-28 with less than one minute remaining.

McDonough made a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game.

Avery Havelka and Celeste DiVecchio each scored six points for Burgettstown, which had its winning streak end at six games.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription