SHIPPENSBURG — When a state record is set, the individual usually wins the event, but in the case of Ringgold's Ryan Pajak and Butler's Drew Griffith, that was not to be as senior Brian DiCola of Hatboro Horsham won the Class 3A boys 3,200 in a time of 8:47.39 Saturday morning during the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium.

Pajak's time was 8:48.20, and Griffith came in at 8:52.20. The previous record of 8:54.87 was set in 2021 by Archbishop Wood's Gary Martin. The top six finishers in Saturday's race bested the NFHS honor-roll time of 9:02.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In