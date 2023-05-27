SHIPPENSBURG — When a state record is set, the individual usually wins the event, but in the case of Ringgold's Ryan Pajak and Butler's Drew Griffith, that was not to be as senior Brian DiCola of Hatboro Horsham won the Class 3A boys 3,200 in a time of 8:47.39 Saturday morning during the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium.
Pajak's time was 8:48.20, and Griffith came in at 8:52.20. The previous record of 8:54.87 was set in 2021 by Archbishop Wood's Gary Martin. The top six finishers in Saturday's race bested the NFHS honor-roll time of 9:02.
"We came down the back stretch, and I said, 'All right, this is what I got,'" Pajak said. "I gave it all I have, teeth gritting, but he (DiCola) just had a little more than me. He has a great kick, so I definitely expected that in the last 400."
DiCola and Pajak were the only participants to finish the bell lap in under 60 seconds, as DiCola ran the last 400 in 58.11 and Pajak in 58.31.
Pajak was seventh after the first lap. He moved up to fifth on the second, and stayed in that position until the fifth lap, when he moved to fourth. Pajak passed Griffith and Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien in the last lap.
Pajak, a junior, will look forward to the cross country season, but he hopes to come away with at least one state title before his high school career ends.
"I really want to win a state title," Pajak said. "I was second at states in cross country and second in indoor. This makes me want to win one even more."
Peter’s Township’s Brett Kroboth was ninth with a time of 9:12.68.
Lions win silver
South Fayette's boys 3,200 relay team of Roman Galioto, Alaa-Eddine Guetari, Tim Danziger and Jake Borgesi earned the Class 3A silver with a time of 7:46.65.
The Lions were edged by Penncrest’s team of Shane Hall, Ben Holst-Rightley, Brendan Hefferan and Rory McAfee, who won the event in 7:45.15. State College earned the bronze in 7:48.47. The top three broke the NFHS honor-roll time of 7:50.
"It was close throughout the whole race," Guetari said. "We knew Penncrest would be one of the toughest teams. We hit our PR (personal record) and I think this is one of the best finishes our school has ever had in this event at states."
Borgesi ran the anchor leg and came in with an impressive split time of 1:54.84, but the senior was disappointed he couldn't bring the title home for his teammates.
"I caught up about 300 in and tried to sit," Borgesi said. "I made a move with about 200 to go, but I lost my momentum and never caught back up. We PR'd by about nine seconds. Those three guys deserve a good medal. I just couldn't get it done for them. It's on me."
Borgesi will continue his track & field career at Penn State University.
Asbury earns 2 medals
Washington's Dane Asbury placed third in the 200 (22.05) and fourth in the 100 (11.19) to double medal, but Conemaugh Township's Ethan Black won both races, including the 200 in a state-record time of 21.07. He won the 100 in 10.55 for gold medals in both events in back-to-back seasons.
"In the 200, my ankles and hamstrings were a bit tight, and my head was hurting a little down the stretch in the 200," Asbury said. "Unfortunately, I didn't PR in either race, but the guy that won is really good. I will use this as motivation during my training in the offseason."
Asbury, a junior, is eager to get back on the track next year, and he also plans to do some indoor work to attract the attention of college coaches.
More medals
Canon-McMillan's Colton Dean (long jump), Louis Liberatore (javelin) and Rose Kuchera (100 hurdles), California's Tanner Pierce (shot put) and Burgettstown's Sondre Lunde (300 hurdles) reached the podium as top-eight finishers in their respective classes.
Dean, a sophomore, finished four in Class 3A with a leap of 22-5. He was pleased with his performance, but is looking to keep moving up the medal stand.
"I had bad races in the 300 hurdles and 200 dash, but I am glad to get on the podium in the long jump," Dean said. "I didn't PR (personal record); my PR is 22-10. I think, at the end, everyone was doing the slow clap, I sort of went up and sunk off the board. You need the jumping ability, but the steps are just as important.
"I will continue to work in the offseason and get ready for next year. I am going to take some time off to relax before getting back to the grind."
Pierce threw 51-6 1/2 for fifth place in the Class 2A shot put. The senior would like to continue throwing, but he will be headed to West Virginia University, and the school doesn't have a men's track & field program.
"As soon as I threw that 51, it calmed me down," Pierce said. "I didn't throw as good as I should have. It was a little nerve-racking being at this meet for the first time because everyone is just as good as you, if not better."
Lunde is an exchange student from Norway, but he feels right at home on the track. The senior was sixth in Class 2A with a time of 38.72. Lunde hopes to continue his track & field career in college. He also played football for the Blue Devils this past season.
"I have never done hurdles before, but our coach (Megan Zitner), taught me how to hurdle two months ago," Lunde said. "I owe everything to her. I did play football in the fall, but I figured why not try something else?
"I want to be able to run track in college. I knew I had a 38 in me. It was great to hit my PR when it counted the most. I'm very happy about that."
Liberatore was seventh in the javelin with a throw of 177-7. The junior just started track & field this season.
"I used to play baseball and could throw a baseball really well, and my dad suggested I try the javelin, and I just took a liking to it," Liberatore said. "I PR's by about 14 feet, so I am really happy with my performance. I have really worked on my technique."
Kuchera was sixth in the Class 3A hurdles after crossing the finish line in 15.15. She was ninth in the long jump (17-5 3/4).
South Fayette’s girls relay team of Emily Sinton, Madeline Stock, Siya Joshi and Lily Colombo was 16th in Class 3A (9:33.94). Peters Township’s Grace Senneway, Mariko Grim, Sydney Shock and Meagan McKenna finished 21st in 9:38.98.
Galioto was 21st in the 800 with a time of 1:58.90.
The Lions' Grace Howard was 12th in the high jump (5-2). Teammate Micaella Schuler was 21st at 5-0. The Rams' Abigael Nicolas finished 18th at 5-0.
South Fayette’s Erica King was 9th in the javelin (128-9). The Big Macs' Jade Viscardi was 17th in 110-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.