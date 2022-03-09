Name: Parker Sentipal
School: Burgettstown
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Sophomore
Sentipal’s week: The 106-pounder From Burgettstown won his weight class at the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Region Wrestling Tournament at Peters Township High School.
It was the first gold medal Sentipal earned in two tries in this event and sent him into the PIAA Championships as the District 7 champion, promising him a good seed when the tournament gets underway Thursday morning.
Sentipal entered the tournament as the top-seeded wrestler in his weight class. He opened up with a pin of Isaiah Shilcosky of Forest Hills in 3:15 and followed that win with a pin of Mason Beatty of Mount Union in 3:50. a 12-8 decision over Korry Walls of Tyrone landed Sentipal in the finals against Easton Mull of Chestnut Ridge.
Sentipal disposed of Mull, 7-1, for the gold medal.
“I’m always looking for pinning combinations and scoring more points,” said Sentipal, who raised his record to 39-3 with the four wins in this tournament.
“I started wrestling when I has 3, turning 4, so I’ve lived it. In junior high, I really started to focus on it. It just transferred to high school, and I’ve loved it ever since.”
Though he will wrestle at the Giant Center in Hershey, in front of thousands of people, Sentipal said he isn’t nervous.
Better yet, he doesn’t get nervous in those situations.
Last year, he failed to make it to states, getting eliminated in the Super Region, and some of the clouds still hang over his head after that.
“I was very disappointed,” he said. “After losing that last match, I remember the feeling and it stuck with me and made me work all that much harder. Last year, I didn’t reach my goal and I don’t want to feel that way again.”
Sentipal is one of five Blue Devils headed to Hershey, including his brother Joey at 132 pounds.
“He’s a coach’s dream,” said Burgettstown head coach Joey Vigliotti, who voice sounded like a snow plow running over gravel by tournament’s end. “It’s not even wrestling. It’s school, grades, everything.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano