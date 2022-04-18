It’s been a busy week of comings and goings among the coaching ranks.
Bob Miles, who spent the last two seasons as head girls basketball coach at Peters Township, has retired.
Bryan Maltony, who played varsity basketball at Burgettstown, will now coach the team at his alma mater. Maltony’s brother, Mike, is leaving Avella to become Bryan Maltony’s assistant.
And Bryan Maltony’s teammate on some of those 1980s boys basketball teams, Kevin Krzeczowski, was named athletic director at Burgettstown, replacing Rob Bennett, who stepped down from the position at the end of last year.
Miles resignation comes nearly two years to the day he was hired as head girls coach.
“I just thought it was time to move over and give someone else a chance,” said the 70-year-old Miles. “I wasn’t planning on doing it forever. I was comfortable out there and enjoyed my time out there. The program is on solid ground and heading in the right direction. I just thought it was time for me to say, ‘OK, I’ve done my time.’”
Miles had a 123-56 record as the head coach at Trinity and was the first coach to guide a girls basketball team from Washington County to a state basketball championship game. The Hillers lost to Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5A title game in 2017. Trinity advanced to six state tournaments in Miles’ seven seasons.
Miles spent 15 years at Fort Cherry, turning the Rangers into an annual playoff contender. He won 237 games over those 15 seasons.
“My plans now? Spend time with my grandchildren and watch them play,” said Miles. “I have two. I also plan on playing more golf. I really just felt I was ready and it was a good time to turn it over to someone else. This was a good time to do it.”
Miles said he got satisfaction out of seeing the players grow.
“We played a lot of young kids this past year,” said Miles. “Journey Thompson (headed for the University of Delaware) was obviously a very good player. We had sophomore and freshmen surrounding her for the most part. We started two seniors, two sophomores and a freshman. Our sophomores and freshman got better and that was a good thing.”
Peters Township went 13-11 last year and lasted two rounds in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. Two years ago, the pandemic season, Peters Township went 6-9 with a playoff appearance. Miles won 379 games in his coaching career.
The 53-year-old Brian Maltony graduated from Burgettstown in 1987 and then headed onto Waynesburg University, where he earned his diploma in 1991.
His coaching career began at Weir High School, where he stayed for two years before coaching middle school at Burgettstown. For four years, he coached in a youth league at West Allegheny and ran an AAU program that was active until this year.
“It’s exciting, the only job I would apply for, the only job that I did apply for,” said Maltony. “I want to give back to the community that helped raise me.”
Bryan Maltony hopes to have a good line of communication to the players and their parents.
“I am so detailed oriented. Thursday night, I’m going to meet with everybody from third grade, all the way up to 11th grade,” he said. “I’ll meet with the parents and go over what I expect from them and what they can expect for me. I’m going to build this program and I want everyone to be on the same page.”