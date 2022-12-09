At Thursday night’s meeting of the Burgettstown School board, the administration opened the job of head football coach Greg Marshall by a 5-4 vote.
Marshall, in a telephone interview Friday, said he was not going to reapply for the job.
“The athletic director (Kevin Kreczowski) and principal (Brian Fadden) at the high school recommended to the school board to open the position and Thursday night, at the executive board meeting, they voted 5-4 to open the position,” Marshall said. “For them to reopen the position, I’m not going to reapply.
“They know about my work ethic, they know about my character and that our coaches and staff have, but they want to move in a different direction and that’s their prerogative.”
Efforts to reach Kreczowski and other administrators were unsuccessful.
Burgettstown made the Class A playoffs in both years Marshall was head coach. Both times, the Blue Devils lost first-round games. The Blue Devils are coming off a 6-4 season that followed a 5-5 year.
Burgettstown went a combined 11-9 in Marshall’s two years at the school. The two playoff losses came to teams that won WPIAL titles and were state finalists, Bishop Canevin in 2021 and Union this season.
“When we were there, we did everything we could to make this a successful program,” said Marshall. “If you talk to the kids you will find they were very happy with us.”
Marshall replaced Mark Druga, who resigned after spending six seasons as head coach and compiling a 38-21 overall record. Druga was 22-6 over the last three seasons at Burgettstown.
Marshall had been an assistant baseball coach and assistant football coach at West Allegheny.
“Anytime you go through a transition, you need time to reflect,” Marshall said. “I think it will take a little time to think about the things we did at Burgetstown. We have to think about the things we were able to accomplish at Burgettstown and what we need to do to be better coaches. This is a time I like to spend with my family so this will be a good time to reflect on where I want to go and where my future lies.”
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
