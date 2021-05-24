WEST MIFFLIN – Second-seeded Laurel had too much Autumn Boyd for Burgettstown on Monday afternoon.
Boyd fired a dominating two-hitter and Laurel smacked a pair of home runs as the Spartans defeated seventh-seeded Burgettstown 7-0 in the WPIAL Class 2A softball quarterfinals at West Mifflin High School.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at North Allegheny but was switched to West Mifflin late Monday morning.
For Boyd, it didn’t matter where the game was played. She was in complete control, allowing only a pair of infield singles and one walk. She struck out 19 in helping Laurel improve its record to 15-1. The Spartans will play Frazier in the semifinals Wednesday.
Burgettstown finishes the season with an 11-8 record. The Blue Devils fell on win shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
Boyd limited Burgettstown to two singles, one by Madison Monaghan in the first inning and the other by Kaylin Caffardo with two outs in the seventh inning. Every Burgettstown batter in the lineup struck out at least one time.
Laurel took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Abbie Miles and stretched the gap to 4-0 in the third when Addie Deal hit a three-run homer.
The Spartans tacked on two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth on an RBI double by Boyd.