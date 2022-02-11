HERSHEY – There were many positive aspects to the wrestling season for Burgettstown High School.
The Blue Devils made the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament and marked the occasion by winning their first dual meet in the event in program history.
But the cutting edge of this tournament can wield a cruel knife. The Blue Devils lost a 31-30 decision Thursday in the first round then fell to Faith Christian Academy, a school from the Philadelphia area, 38-24, Friday morning to send them limping home from this double-elimination tournament.
“We’re losing three starters up top so we’ll ask some of our wrestlers to get bigger,” said Burgettstown head coach Joey Vigliotti. “We have some decent freshmen coming in.”
The Blue Devils were hurt by the loss of Gaven Suica, who suffered a foot injury that put him in a medical boot. As a top 5-ranked wrestler in the state, his absence was sorely missed by the blue Devils.
“I think if he is in our lineup, we’re WPIAL champs, and we’re not in this situation,” said Vigliotti. “That’s my opinion, but I think it’s a good opinion. And I think everyone knows it.”
Vigliotti said he will try to get Suica through the individual section championships, then take advantage of the two weeks off before the next tournament.
Vigliotti said experience played a role in the development of the team.
“Our sophomores last year didn’t have a chance to wrestle here,” Vigliotti said. “Last year, we were runners-up (in the WPIAL) and they only took the winner (because of the pandemic). My group of sophomores have been on the big stage before so this is not big news to them.”
The Blue Devils were 0-for-8 on the prematch coin flip in their last eight matches. That gave opponents the advantage of getting the matchups they wanted during the dual meets.
“If we have the matchups we want, then it’s a different story,” Vigliotti said. “But you ccan’t control injuries and you can’t control the coin flip.”
Against Faith Christian Academy, Burgettstown took an early lead but then lost four in a row.
Key bouts came between 145 and 172, where Faith Christian Academy score 18 straight points. D.J. Slovick and Jake Noyse gave Burgettstown hope with wins at 189 pounds and 215, respectively. But Faith Christian Academy won two of three while making the turn to put the dual meet away.
Burgettstown was struggling all postseason with giving up major decisions, technical falls and pins. Those extra points surrendered by Burgettstown went a long way in determining their fate in both tournaments.