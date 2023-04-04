Andrew Bredel drove in four runs and Brodie Kuzior pitched into the sixth inning as Burgettstown dealt Chartiers-Houston its first loss of the season, 7-4, Tuesday in a Class 2A Section 1 game.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 4-1) jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one inning and increased it to 6-1 after five.
Bredel went 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Maddox Gratchen had two singles and scored three times. Kuzior struck out six over 51/3 innings and Eric Kovach got the final five outs for a save.
Jake Mele had two hits, including a double for Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 3-1).
• Ryan Keith hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the top of the eighth inning, sparking McGuffey to a 4-1 win at Mount Pleasant in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
The teams split their two-game series.
McGuffey (3-1, 4-1) led 1-0 before Mount Pleasant (1-1, 2-2) forced extra innings by scoring on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Keith’s hit gave McGuffey a 3-1 lead and he scored an insurance run on a single by Jacob Ross. Winning pitcher Brogan Meighen pitched seven inning and Ross worked the eighth for a save.
• Ringgold’s hitting, which had been dormant for the first 14 innings of its series with Belle Vernon, erupted for five runs in the fifth, capped by a Mason Suss two-run homer, as the Rams defeated the Leopards 6-1 in Class 4A Section 2.
Winning pitcher Gianni Cantini threw a three-hit complete game with seven strikeouts. Lorenzo Glasser broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth with a sacrifice fly.
Hunter Mamie tripled for Ringgold (1-1, 2-3), and Glasser and Alex Kolano doubled.
Tanner Steeber and Austin Hoffman doubled for two of the three hits by Belle Vernon (1-1, 2-2).
• Brian Martos threw a one-hitter and Avella bounced back from its first loss of the season by defeating Mapletown 11-1 in a five-inning Class A Section 1 game.
Avella (3-1, 5-1) scored nine unearned runs, including four in the first inning and that was all the support Martos needed. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.
Brayden Fuller drove in four runs and Brian Humensky had three RBI. A.J. Vanata had a double for Mapletown (1-3, 2-3).
Canon-McMillan broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh in a 5-2 victory at Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A Section 2.
The Big Macs (2-0, 4-1) took a 3-2 lead on Nick Hilbert’s RBI single. Canon-McMillan added two insurance runs on Jake Egizio’s sacrifice fly and Lucas Dantry’s single.
Andrew Kocan hit a home run in the first for the Big Macs. Ben Peterson doubled.
Roman Mollenauer had three strikeouts in six innings for the win. Ben Urso threw one inning of scoreless relief for the save.
• Jefferson-Morgan scored six runs in the top of the sixth to rally for a 13-9 triumph over California in Class A Section 1.
The Rockets (1-3, 2-4) handed the Trojans (3-1, 3-4) their first setback in section play.
J-M’s Deakyn Dehoet had three hits, three RBI and tripled. Dayten Marion added two RBI, a double and three hits for the visitors. Winning pitcher John Woodward had eight strikeouts.
The Trojans’ Aidan Lowden doubled, tripled and had three RBI. Kris Weston had two hits and two RBI for the home team.
• Charleroi scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and defeat Beth-Center, 9-4, in Class 2 Section 1.
The Cougars’ Brock Henderson had a two-run single to open up the scoring in the seventh for Charleroi (2-2, 3-2).
The Cougars’ Ethan Hadsell (3) and Tyler Oneil (2) had multiple hits, with Hadsell recording a double. Oneil had two RBI.
Kaden Woods was the winning pitcher.
Ethan Varesko and Gavin Durkin doubled for the Bulldogs (2-2, 3-5). Varesko struck out 10.
• Lincoln Pack drove in three runs and pitched into the sixth inning as Waynesburg defeated Brownsville 13-2 to sweep a two-game series in Class 3A Section 4.
The Raiders (2-2, 2-3) scored seven times in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead. Pack and Derek Turcheck each doubled
Rylan Johnson hit a two-run homer for Brownsville (0-4, 1-5).
• Patrick Holaren pitched a five-inning shutout and undefeated Carmichaels completed a two-game series of Fort Cherry with an 11-0 victory in Class A Section 1.
Holaren allowed only two hits and struck out five. He helped his cause by hitting a double. Tyler Richmond went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Carmichaels (4-0, 5-0).
• Bentworth scored four runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a7-3 win over Frazier in Class 2A Section 1.
Winning pitcher Christian May allowed only one hit over five innings and four Bearcats had multi-hit games. Lucas Burt went 2-for-3 with three runs and two stolen bases as Bentworth improved to 3-1 in section and 5-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.