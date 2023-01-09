A quick start provided the margin of victory in Burgettstown’s 43-36 road victory over Fort Cherry in a Class 2A Section 2 girls basketball game Monday night.
The Blue Devils, in chalking up their fourth win in a row and fifth in six games, moved to 3-0 in the section and 8-4 overall.
Burgettstown built an eight-point lead, 16-8, after one quarter but was outscored 28-27 the rest of the way by Fort Cherry.
Kaitlyn Nease led Burgettstown with 14 points and Jillian Frazier poured in 11.
Raney Staub was the only scorer in double figures for the Rangers (1-2, 7-6) with 10 points.
Trinity 58, West Allegheny 34: A balanced scoring attack propelled Trinity to a 58-34 victory over host West Allegheny in a Section 4 game in Class 5A.
Maddy Roberts scored a game-high 13 points for the Hillers (3-0, 7-3), who have won three in a row. Ruby Morgan and Kristina Bozek each scored 11 and Macie Justice contributed 10 points.
Kayla Howard scored 10 points to lead West Allegheny (0-3, 4-8).
Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41: Belle Vernon set up a showdown in Class 4A Section 3 with a 56-41 road win at laurel Highlands.
The Leopards improve to 5-0 in the section and 7-5 overall. They have won four in a row. Belle Vernon hosts Elizabeth Forward on Thursday with sole possession of first place on the line.
Laurel Highlands slipped to 2-2, 7-5.
Belle Vernon outscored LH in all four quarters. The Leps were led in scoring by Presleigh Colditz’s 19 points. Colditz also grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Jenna Dawson tossed in 12 points and Tessa Rodriguez had nine points and six assists.
Ayrianna Sumpter scored 13 points for LH and Aierra Jenkins had 12.
Charleroi 70, South Park 60: Bella Carroto and McKenna DeUnger combined for 47 points as Charleroi defeated host South Park 70-60 and handed the Eagles their first Class 3A Section 4 loss.
Carroto fired in a game-high 27 points and sparked the Cougars to a big first half in which they forged a 35-24 lead. Charleroi pushed its advantage to 17 points by the end fo the third quarter.
DeUnger had her fourth consecutive big offensive game, finishing with 20 points, as the Cougars improved to 2-1 in section and 7-3 overall.
For South Park (2-1, 5-6), Hayley Bennett led with 16 points, Andrea Kuczma had 15 and Amara Battista 12.
Washington 54, Carmichaels 35: Washington broke open a close game in the second half and went on to a 54-35 victory at Carmichaels that keeps the Prexies alone in first place in Class 2A Section 4.
Washington is 4-0 in the section and 8-4 overall.
The Prexies trailed 28-27 at halftime but grabbed a 32-29 lead midway through the third quarter before embarking on a decisive 16-0 run that lasted eight minutes.
Olivia Woods paced Wash High with 19 points. Kaprice Johnson and Amari Oakley each finished with 10.
The Mikes’ Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 22 points. Carmichaels (2-2, 4-9) had its three-game winning streak end.
McGuffey 57, Brownsville 13: McGuffey got back on the winning track with a 57-13 home-court win over Brownsville in Class 3A Section 4,
The win snapped a two-game losing streak as the Highlanders improved to 1-2 in the section and 10-4 overall. Brownsville is 0-3, 5-8.
Lexi Ewig and Taylor Schumacher led a balanced attack for McGuffey by scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 26: After being locked in a tie game at halftime, Chartiers-Houston responded with its highest-scoring half of the season and pulled away from visiting Frazier for a 51-26 victory in Class 2A Section 4.
The game was tied 17-17 at halftime, but Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 8-6) outscored Frazier 17-0 in the pivotal third quarter and 17-9 in the final period.
The Bucs’ Kaden Buckingham scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half. Ave Capazzoli followed with 13 points and Ella Richey had 11.
Delaney Warnick paced Frazier (1-3, 4-6) with 11 points.
California 57, Bentworth 28: Rakiyah Porter scored a game-high 23 points and the Trojans ran their winning streak to four games with a 57-28 home-court win over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 4.
The win keep California (3-1, 6-4) within striking distance of first place in the section. The Trojans took control early against Bentworth (1-4, 3-10), jumping out to leads of 17-5 after one quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 39-20 after three quarters.
Addison Gregory scored 10 points for the Trojans.
Amber Sallee led Bentworth with eight points.
Ringgold 50, Uniontown 49: Abbey Whaley scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in the third quarter, sparking Ringgold to a 50-49 come-from-behind victory at winless Uniontown in Class 4A Section 3.
Ringgold (1-3, 3-9) trailed 26-18 at halftime, but behind Whaley outscored Uniontown (0-5, 0-12) 19-11 in the third quarter to tie the score at 37-37. The Rams edged the Red Raiders by a point in the final period.
Angelina Massey 11 scored 11 points for Ringgold.
Jersey Greer, with 14 points, led three Uniontown players in double figures.
Baldwin 44, Canon-McMillan 42: Nadia Davis poured in a game-high 24 points but Canon-McMillan’s second-half comeback fell just short as the Big Macs lost to visiting Baldwin, 44-42, in Class 6A Section 2.
Baldwin (1-4, -5-9) led 22-16 at halftime. Canon-Mac (0-4, 4-8) closed to within 31-28 after three quarters.
Gianna Schoeb’s 16 points and Kathleen Lucarelli’s 13 were tops for the Highlanders.
Geibel Catholic 28, Mapletown 25: Emma Larkin almost single handily won a game for Geibel Catholic.
Larkin scored 24 of her team’s 28 points and sparked Geibel to a 28-25 win at Mapletown in Class A Section 2.
Geibel (1-2, 5-7) led 14-9 at halftime, but Mapletown (1-2, 4-5) battaled back to tie the score at 17-17 after three quarters.
South Fayette 66, Montour 40: Maddie Webber scored 26 points and Ava Leroux had 14 as South Fayette remained remained tied with Trinity at the top of the Class 5A Section 4 with a 66-40 win over visiting Montour.
South Fayette (3-0, 11-2), which has won four in a row, will play Trinity Thursday night at Hiller Hall.
The Lions outscored Montour in every quarter and led 36-21 at halftime.
Jordan Wolfe scored 18 points for Montour (1-2, 3-8).
In other games: Mt. Lebanon outscored Peters Township 4-0 in the last 80 seconds to pull out a 55-50 victory in Class 6A Section 2.
