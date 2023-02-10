HERSHEY – The first loss of the season did the most damage to Burgettstown High School wrestling team.
The 31-23 loss to Fort LeBoeuf in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A Team Tournament ruled out a gold medal.
But the Blue Devils are a feisty group so if there is a third-place medal available, Burgettstown is up to the challenge.
The loss to Fort LeBoeuf will sting for the night but the Blue Devils have shown resilience.
And they don’t point fingers.
“The kids know the swing matches,” said Burgettstown head coach Joey Vigliotti. “I can’t call out anyone and say who should have won. That’s wrestling man, especially at this level. If that doesn’t happen, points don’t get put up on the board.”
Burgettstown never led in the dual meet, but the Blue Devils were never that far behind. It was not until Brody Beers got a decision at 152. That’s when the candle blew out.
“That was a great job by us and a great job by them,” Vigliotti said. “Even the kids with losses, they put their hearts on the line. It’s a team sport. The kids that probably should have won know who they are. The kids who could have done a little bit more know who they are. You get to this level, all the teams are good.”
Fort LeBoeuf will take on Faith Christian Academy today in the finals. Burgettstown gets the winner of the dual meet between Brookville and Notre Dame Green Pond.
“It doesn’t get any easier (Saturday),” We’ll probably hit Notre Dame Green Pond.
“I guess our hammers were better than their hammers,” said Vigliotti. “That’s the No. 1 or 2 team in the state. But hey, we can hold ourselves with the best of them, little Burgettstown. I’m proud of our home-grown program. We have 62 kids in the graduating class.
“If you wrestle for this team, you can wear Burgettstown across your chest. I’m proud of them.”
Fort LeBoeuf, the District 10 runner-up, won eight bouts, four of them by two points or less. Burgettstown won five bouts, only one by two points or less.
Fort Lebeouf hurt Burgettstown in the upper weights, winning all four of them, two by pins and two by major decision.
Joe Sentipal, who wrestled at 139, and Rudy Brown, who wrestled at 160, got pins for the Blue Devils (17-1).
Burgettstown, which came into the tournament as the WPIAL champ, reached the semifinals with a 30-28 victory over Saucon Valley.
Darius Simmons (107) and Gaven Suica (133) had the only pins for the Blue Devils.
