CANONSBURG — They're wrong when they say revenge is best served cold.
Brody Evans knows its best served in the overtime period of the Powerade Wrestling Tournament.
Evans, a junior on Waynesburg High School's wrestling team, won a thrilling 3-1 overtime decision from George Schultz, a senior from Connellsville in the quarterfinals of the 189-pound bracket.
"I just had to keep my head, control my breathing and just work to score," said Evans, who had an 8-8 record last year while Waynesburg was winning the PIAA Class 3A Team Tournament for the first time in program history.
"I was ecstatic making the quarterfinals, especially giving up the weight I'm giving up."
Evans weighed in at 174.7, 17 pounds under the limit. That might be enough to beat an unseeded wrestler from Connellsville but not the No. 2-seed from Wyoming Seminary, Jude Correa.
Evans was pinned in 1:14 by Correa but still has a chance to finish as high as third place, not bad for someone who went 0-2 in last year's Powerade tournament.
Wyoming Seminary leads the team race with 164 points. Malvern Prep (126) was second, followed by Notre Dame Green Pond (116), and St. Edward's of Cleveland. Waynesburg is in seventh place with 86 points. Canon-McMillan is ninth (76) and Trinity is 27th.
Andrew Binni, a sophomore from Canon-McMillan, knocked off his first two opponents at 126 pounds — Kobi Burkett, a junior from Chestnut Ridge, 11-1, and Sawyer Ostroff, a sophomoore from Howell, N.J. by technical fall, 21-5, to move to the quarterfinals. There, he ran into top-seeded Vincent Robinson of Homewood-Flossmoor, Ill.
Trinity's Blake Reihner won his first match, a 9-5 decision over Eli Carr, a sophomore from Hempfield. He had the misfortune of running into second-seeded Mac Church, a returning state champion from Waynesburg, in the second round. The result? An 11-3 loss at 132 pounds.
But Reihner rallied.
He decisioned Jared Goldberg of St. Edward's in Cleveland, 10-6, then Kieran Bruen of Howell, N.J., 15-2. Reihner can still finish as high as third place in the weight class.
"It's very hard to come back in this tournament because the kids you are going to wrestler are pretty good," said Reihner. "I had the mindset that I was going to come back and finish third. To do that, I have to beat a couple of good guys,"
Rocco Welsh, a 172-pound junior from Waynesburg and two-time state runner-up, was upended in the quarterfinals by Michael Dellagatta of St. Joseph's N.J. Dellagata, the eighth seed, never trailed. The bout was tied 3-3 but Dellagatta scored three points in the last 1:20 for the win.
The bout got a little chippy at the end and both coaches and a referee had to separate the wrestlers after the match. It calmed down quickly.
Mac Church, a junior from Waynesburg and returning state chmpion, had three blowout victories, including the one over Reihner.
He opened with a pin in 4:13 over Ryan Martin of Parkersburg-Southl defeated Reihner, 11-3, and disposed of Brandon Bower of Williamsport, 13-5. He faces Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville-North, N.Y.
"I wrestled all right," said Church. "My goal this year is to dominate everybody. I'm not even wrestling my best right now. I've added some new shots this year. In the room, I wrestle our heavyweight. He beats me but I get pushed."
Vincent Kilkeary of Latrobe, was the top-seeded wrestler at 120 pounds,But adam Schweitzer of Notre Dame Green Pond beat the junior Wildcat 6-3.