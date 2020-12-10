When Mark Druga’s mother died this year, Burgettstown football fans lost more than their No. 1 fan.
They ended up losing their football coach.
With the numerous amount of responsibility it takes to handle this situation, Druga felt he could not commit to that and still remain as football coach.
So after six seasons as head coach, Druga will resign as football coach today.
“I am going to finalize that (Friday),” he said. “Recently, I lost my mother and the time it takes to take care of my mother’s belongings and the time it takes to run a successful program, I just don’t see having enough time to do both. This was a good time to pull out because its the the seond time I’m in the third year of a three-year day.”
Burgettstown made the playoffs in five of Druga’s six years running the program and won the conference title twice.
Druga held a team meeting yesterday during which he broke the news to the team. It was a tough situation.
“In the letter, I point out that there was not a greater group of players. I could name every single player and the fond memories of all of them. They did everything we asked of them. They all helped turn this program around.”
Athletic director Rob Bennett said he was surprised Druga resigned.
“He’s been a fantastic coach in our district for so many years,” Bennett said. “I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s been a charismatic leader and he is just a great man.”
Druga had a 38-21 overall record, 16-15 in the first three years of his contract and 22-6 over the final three,his team in 2018 went 10-1.
Bennett said its too early to talk about who might be able to replace Druga.
“Someone Coach Druga, it would be very hard to replace him,’’ said Bennett. “He’s meant so much to Burgettstown football. Heleaves some very large shoes to fill.”
Druga said he will be out of football for at least one season.
“This next year is going to be quite chaotic tying up loose ends,” Druga said. “I’ve been telling everyone that doesn’t mean I won’t return to the sidelines some day.”
Burgettstown returns it starting quarterback, three of its five linemen and five players on defense next season. So the cupboard is not bare.
“I think they have a very good chance to get back into the playoffs next year,” Druga said. “They have a lot of good players coming back. The cupboard was definitely not bare.”