CANONSBURG – You could see the disappointment in his face and sadness in his eyes.
Mac Church, a junior from Waynesburg High School, had just come within one point of sending his match into overtime, and two points of putting the match against Nic Bouzakis of Wyoming Seminary in his pocket.
Instead, it was Church left questioning himself after a 3-2 loss to Bouzakis in the 132-pound finals of the Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School Thursday afternoon.
“I feel I’m better than these kids,” Church said. “I get too nervous in these matches. I think I have to relax out there and start believing in myself, which I’ve think I’ve done. I feel nine times out of 10 I can beat that kid.”
Over the past three weeks, Church has lost to the No.1-ranked wrestler in his weight class in the country, Bouzakis; and the No. 2 in the country in Nasir Bailey of Rich Township in the Walsh Ironman Tournnament; and defeated the No. 3 in the country, Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville-North, N.Y., in Powerade.
But one out of three does not meet Church’s expectations.
“I’m angry because I lost this and I wanted to win this tournament again,” said Church, a returning state champion. “If I keep training like I am (for) the rest of the year, I might win all these tournaments next year. I have to start worrying about how strong I am and not how strong the other kids are. I have to stop worrying about other kids and worry about myself.”
Nick Feldman of Malvern Prep was named Outstanding Wrestler after winning the heavyweight class.
Dayton Pitzer of Mt. Pleasant won the pin award, sticking four opponents in 3:48 on the way to winning the 215-pound title.
Church was one of five medalists for Waynesburg: Joseph Simon (120), Rocco Welsh (172), Brody Evans (189) and Noah Tustin (Hvy) were the others.
Trinity had two medalists: Blake Reihner (132) and Ty Banco (Hvy).
And for the first time in recent memory, Canon-McMillan got shut out of the medals presentation. Burgettstown, a Class AA school also failed to medal.
Simon took third in his weight class after a 3-1 decision over Gavin Caprella of Lima Central Catholic in Ohio. Simon registered an escape and takedown in the final 1:23 of the match.
Welsh took third at 172 with a 4-2 decision over Rune Lawrence of Frazier.
But it was the bout before that one that tried Welsh’s patience. Welsh built a 3-0 lead heading into the third period against top-seeded Gabe Arnold of Wyoming Seminary.
Arnold escaped to make it 3-1, then drove into Welsh with a double-leg takedown to tie it 3-3 and hurting Welsh in the process. Welsh shook it off and escaped with 23 seconds left for the win.
“He hit me right above the eyebrows,” Welsh said. “It’s getting crazy. There are a lot of good kids here. This gets me ready for the postseason. I wrestled him a couple months ago at ‘Who’s No.1?’ and he beat me in overtime. So that one felt good to get back.”
Evans wrapped up seventh place at 189 with a 3-1 decision over A.J. Frichione of Bergen Catholic, N.J. Evans led the whole way after a first-period takedown.
Tustin grabbed sixth place at heavyweight after being pinned by Dom Brogna of Bergen Catholic in 3:27.
Banco had a bruised finger and sore shoulder and that seemed to bother him in taking fourth at heavyweight after a 5-0 loss to Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt.
“I couldn’t do anything because he was on my shoulder,” Banco said. “It was a good tournament, even though I finished fourth. With this type of tournament, I’ll take anything I can get.”
Reihner finished in eighth place after being shut out, 3-0, by Brandon Chletsos of Notre Dame Green Pond.