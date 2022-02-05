HOUSTON —Sometimes, it's how you lose a bout that matters in wrestling.
Take Quaker Valley for example. Isaac McCaglia stayed off his back against one of Burgettstown's top wrestlers, Parker Sentipal, in their 106-pound bout.
Sentipal dominated the match, winning by a 15-0 technical fall that set into motion lineup changes that resulted in a 36-35 victory over Burgettstown in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class AA Team Tournament Saturday at Chartiers-Houston High School.
That one point McCaglia saved allowed Quaker Valley to hold a 13-point lead with two bouts remaining. Quaker Valley head coach Mike Heinl simply forfeited the two rather than risk injury to his wrestlers or worse.
"Isaac wrestled tough," said Heinl. "Isaac believes in the system and knew the job he had to do. He wrestled smart. We bump him up a lot. Isaac doesn't have an ego. He wants what is best for the team."
Quaker Valley went on to take a 30-28 victory from Burrell, snapping the Buccaneers streak of WPIAL team titles at 15. Justin Richey's pin in the final bout of the match clinched it for Quaker Valley.
"Burrell is the New England Patriots of wrestling," Heinl said.
And talk about going out on top. Heinl announced his plans to retire after beating Burrell. Really, what's left to accomplish?
Burgettstown, meanwhile, kept its season going with a trip to the District 10 runner-up after eliminating Mt. Pleasant 43-20 in the battle for third place.
"I think we're the best team in this tournament," said Burgettstown head coach Joey Vigliotti.
"We gave up a couple pins in that first match that we shouldn't have. It's just not our time. Everything happens for a reason. You can't control injuries."
Burgettown was without Gaven Suica, who injured his foot and was force to wear a medical boot. His replacement, Autumn Snatchko, was pinnned twice. Each loss was probably a swing of at least nine points.
"I'm proud of my kids as always. They put up a good fight as always." said Vigliotti.
Conner Johnson opened the match with an 8-2 decision over Hunter Guiddy at 160 pounds.
D.J. Slovick followed with a 16-1 technical fall for Burgettstown (14-2). The Blue Devils finally put some distance between themselves and Mt. Pleasant making the turn.
Parker Sentipal won by 18-2 technical fall at 106, Darius Simmons got a first period fall at 113, and Dylan Slovick won by fall at 120 to give Burgettstown a 28-15 lead.
The Blue Devils wrapped up third place with Rudy Brown getting a decision at 138; Eric Kovatch registering a pin at 145 and Anthony Lancos finishing it off with a decision at 152.
"Rudy knocked off a defending WPIAL champ (in Jameson Poklembo)," said Vigilotti. "He's ready to go. He's always looking for the top competition. He doesn't care who he wrestles. This year, he turned a gear. Instead of being a scared freshman, he wanted to compete against the best kids in the WPIAL and the state.
"There's a lot of kids on my team like that. We have a lot of brawlers."