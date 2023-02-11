HERSHEY -- The crowd on the Burgettstown side of the Giant Center in Hershey was breaking into a chant of "Home grown," poking fun at the desire for Notre Dame-Green Pond to gather talent through a peculiar way.
On the mat, each match appeared to be a life-and-death struggle with wrestlers from both teams crashing into one another with the ferocity of a hungry tiger.
And all this happened with the dual meet well in hand for Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Burgettstown made a deep run in the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament using the same style no matter the score, the bout or the opponent.
Burgettstown dropped a 47-9 decision to Notre Dame-Green Pond in the blood round of this tournament to finish at 17-2.
Faith Christian Academy defeated Fort Lebeouf under milder circumstances, 54-12, to win the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament in Hershey.
Notre Dame-Green Pond finished third, its only loss coming against the other private school, First Christian Academy, and Berks Catholic finished fourth.
Bethlehem Catholic defeated Nazareth, 35-23, to win the Class 3A title.
"We were looking for points anyway we could get them," said Burgettstown head coach Joey Vigliotti. "They are probably one of the top teams in the country. I'm just proud to be home grown. That's all I can say."
The heat of an usually warm winter had nothing on the heat generated on the mat by these two teams.
"It doesn't matter the team. It doesn't matter the opponent, Burgettstown will fight until that whistle blows."
Parker Sentipal at 121, Gaven Suica at 133 and Rudy Brown at 160 provided the only bout points for the Blue Devils in the match. But each Blue Devil attacked the Notre Dame - Green Pond wrestlers as if it were the last bout of their lives.
"Teamwise, the most satisfying thing was winning a WPIAL title, which we hadn't done in 49 years," said Vigliotti. "Making it to the semis, one match from getting to the finals. There's a lot across the board.
"Individually, we still have individuals coming up. The kids who have been wrestling for one or two years, getting their first win, I get just as excited for that as when a kid wins a WPIAL title.
"That's how it's supposed to be. Everyone on this team knows they are not above the program. They are all equal. We all put in the same work, male or female. I'm very proud of this group for what they accomplished this year."
