Greg Marshall didn’t become the new head football coach at Burgettstown High School because he was desperate to be a head coach.
Marshall was looking for a program that lived up to his expectations, fit his criteria and had the type of players that he was used to as an assistant coach at West Allegheny since 2009.
Burgettstown checked all Marshall’s boxes and the school board hired him at Monday’s board meeting.
“I’m extremely excited and humbled to be a part of the Burgettstown program,” Marshall said. “I know they are going to be accepting of me and I know the support we are going to get from the community will be second to none. It checked all the right boxes for me. I like the school and I think the kids are really good kids.”
Marshall replaces Mark Druga, who resigned after last season, his sixth, with a 38-21 overall record. Druga was 22-6 over the past three seasons at Burgettstown.
“Wanting to be a head coach was an aspiration I have had,” said the 34-year-old Marshall. “I had those aspirations is because some of the coaches I played for. With the respect I had for Bob Palko and seeing how he ran his program, he really took great pride in his program and it was something I envied.”
Marshall knew Mark and Rich Druga and was familiar with the way they ran their program at Burgettstown.
“Knowing what they had done at Burgettstown and how they made that such a successful program, it seemed like the right fit for me,” said Marshall. “It wasn’t all about just being a head coach for just any high school. It was being the head coach at the right place and the right time. And that happens to be Burgettstown.”
Marshall said he will spend one more season at West Allegheny as assistant baseball coach. He said he felt an obligation to do so because the hiring at Burgettstown came so late. He has been an assistant baseball coach at West Allegheny since 2009.
“His experience and being involved in a successful program like West Allegheny says a lot about him,” said Burgettstown athletic director Rob Bennett. “He’s very energetic. He’ll bring a lot of energy to the program. We think he’s going to be a great fit at Burgettstown.”