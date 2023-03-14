NEW CASTLE – It’s hard to do, but Burgettstown’s girls basketball team was down 2-0 before tipoff.
That’s because the Blue Devils brought the wrong uniforms to their PIAA Class 2A playoff game. They were required to have the white ones, not the dark ones.
Because of the oversight, Burgettstown was assessed a two-shot technical foul and Kennedy Catholic, the Blue Devils' opponent Tuesday night, got take the ball out of bounds to start the game.
While the Blue Devils played well early on, trailing by just two points at halftime, it didn’t stay that way.
Kennedy Catholic outscored Burgettstown, 35-20 over the second half to come away with a 56-39 victory.
“We were supposed to be wearing white uniforms and we thought we were supposed to be wearing blue uniforms,” said Burgettstown head coach Megan Zitner. “We got a technical foul and since we didn’t have our white uniforms, we had to wear New Castle’s white uniforms.”
Burgettstown (21-7) played Kennedy Catholic (23-4) even through the first period, 10-10, and trailed by just two points at halftime, 21-19.
But Bella Majestro had a scorching hot second half, hitting five three-pointers and finishing with a game-high 29 points.
“(Majestro) hit four in the third quarter and one more in the fourth,” Zitner said. “They were all good shooters but she was the one who got hot.”
Katelyn Nease led Burgettstown with 15 points and Jill Frazier added 14.
“This is the best year Burgettstown girls basketball has ever had,” Zitner said. “This is the first time we ever won a first-round state playoff game. I couldn’t have asked for anything else. They played their hearts out.”
