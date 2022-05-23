PITTSBURGH – Opportunity knocked ... and knocked ... and knocked. The Burgettstown High School baseball team, playing in its first WPIAL semifinal in 40 years, never did answer the door.
The big red lights on the scoreboard beyond left field at Shaler High School’s Jerry Matulevic Field told the frustrating and heartbreaking story for Burgettstown. The Blue Devils outhit Neshannock, 12-6, but six errors and a lack of timely hitting did in Burgettstown, 5-3, in an epic 12-inning Class 2A thriller.
Neshannock (17-6) won by scoring two runs on, of all things, a suicide squeeze bunt in the top of the 12th inning.
It was a tension-filled game from start to finish, with enough twists, turns and subplots to fill an entire season. There was stellar pitching from both teams, and twice Burgettstown scored to keep the game moving on to another inning.
“It’s a shame someone had to lose,” Burgettstown coach Doug Tunno said.
Neshannock coach John Quahilero echoed Tunno’s thoughts.
“It’s a shame only one team could win,” he said.
What ultimately made the difference were Burgettstown’s errors and lack of hitting with runners in scoring position. The Blue Devils left 14 runners on base, including six in scoring position. Burgettstown hitters were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position. One of the two hits was a bases-loaded single by Brodie Kuzior that drove in A.J. Kuzior and cut Neshannock’s lead to 2-1 in the sixth.
“We outhit them but we didn’t get the key hit,” Tunno said. “We gave them a bunch of runs. We had six or seven errors. You’re not going to win when you do those things.”
Burgettstown’s pitching was terrific throughout and the reason the Blue Devils were still playing 3 ½ hours after the game started. Starter Nathan Klodowski struck out 11 over seven-plus innings and allowed only four hits.
“That pitcher is as good as anybody I’ve seen in a long time, and I was an assistant here for years,” Quahliero said.
Tunno didn’t even know if Klodowski was going to be able to pitch. A half hour before game time, Tunno still had not written the position for each starter on his lineup card. Klodowski had been bothered by a sore shoulder and Tunno had to see his hard-throwing senior warm up before finalizing his lineup.
“He pitched well,” Tunno said. “He has a wicked slider.”
Lefty Andrew Bredel replaced Klodowski on the mound in the eighth. He struck out five and allowed three unearned runs in five innings.
Neshannock starter Sebastian Corio, who threw an 85-pitch gem in a win over Seton LaSalle in the quarterfinals, struck out eight and did not walk a batter through six innings.
Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Burgettstown manufactured the run that forced extra innings. Singles by Jackson LaRocka and Klodowski started the inning and put runners on first and third. A.J. Kuzior bounced into a fielder’s choice as LaRocka scored to make it 2-2.
In the top of the 11th, Bredel retired the first two batters before Josh Pallerino was hit by a pitch and advanced on a wild pitch. Pallerino came around to score on an error.
Burgettstown, however, forced another inning. Maddox Gratchen was hit by a pitch and LaRocka and Klodowski drew consecutive walks to load the bases with one out. Neshannock then brought in Jacob Walzer to pitch. After a strikeout, Walzer hit A.J. Kuzior with a 1-2 pitch to force in the tying run.
In the 12th, two Burgettstown errors on Neshannock ground balls and Dom Cubellis’ sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out. It brought freshman Jacob Rynd to the plate.
“I though about pinch-hitting for him,” Quahliero admitted. “He seemed overwhelmed at the moment.”
Quahliero changed his mind and let Rynd bat, and even called for a risky suicide squeeze bunt. Rynd put the bunt down to the first-base side of the mound to score Grant Medler from third base. Bredel fielded the ball but nobody covered first base. Bredel raced to the bag, dove and tagged Jake Rynd. Nate Rynd, who started the play on second base, never stopped running and was able to come all the way around to score a second run that gave the Lancers a 5-3 lead.
“We had to try something. We weren’t hitting enough,” Quahliero said.
The loss doesn’t end the season for Burgettstown (14-5). The Blue Devils have clinched a state playoff berth and will play Riverside in the WPIAL’s third-place game at a site and time to be determined.
“I have a ton of respect for Burgettstown,” Quahliero said. “They’re not done yet. We could see them again. That pitcher (Klodowski) could carry them a long way.”