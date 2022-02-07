Burgettstown and Canon-McMillan each took the first step in the PIAA Team Tournament, winning the preliminary round bouts in their respective classes.

Burgettstown, the third-place finisher in the WPIAL Class AA Team Tournament, stop District 10 runner-up Fort Lebeouf, 34-28, thanks to wins at heavyweight and 106 pounds in the final two bouts Monday.

Burgettstown advances to Hershey for the first round against Brookville, the District 9 winner. The winner of that match takes on Benton and Faith Christian.

Canon-McMillan, the fourth-place finisher in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament, stopped Cumberland Valley, 44-14.

Canon-McMillan advances to Hershey, where the Big Macs take on Bethlehem Catholic in the first round.

Fort Leboeuf and Burgettstown were tied 25-25 with three bouts left. Fort Lebeouf enjoyed a three-point lead, 25-22, after the 172-pound weight class. Fort Leboeuf enjoyed its biggest lead in the second part of the lineup at 25-18 after the 160-pound match.

The third largest lead by Fort Leboeuf was 18-12 after the 132-pound bout.

Fort Lebeouf won the first two matches by fall for a 12-0 lead.

Canon-McMillan won six of seven bouts to start the dual meet, including a run of four straight. The big win was a technical fall by Andrew Binni that stretched the lead to 27-3.

In other preliminary-round matches, Latrobe destroyed Carrick, the City League champion, 68-6; Dallastown edged Spring-Ford, 30-27; and Nazareth shut out West Chester Henderson, 69-0.

Waynesburg, the defending PIAA and WPIAL Class AA Team Tournament champions, begin the journey with an 8 p.m. match against Dallastown Thursday evening.

In other Class AA results, Corry defeated Tyrone, 36-29, and Saucon Valley blew away Canton, 50-14.

Assistant Sports Editor

Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.

