DUBOIS – Andrew Bredl threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts, Maddox Gratchen drove in two runs and Burgettstown defeated Redbank Valley 6-1 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A baseball playoffs Monday at Showers Field in DuBois.
Burgettstown (16-4) advances to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The Blue Devils will play Thursday against District 10 champion Sharpsville (15-7), which slipped past Serra Catholic, 7-4.
Bredel, who won two games in the WPIAL playoffs, tossed a seven-hitter, allowing only a single run in the third inning. He retired the final 10 Redbank Valley batters.
Burgettstown took advantage of six errors by Redbank Valley, which had won its first District 9 championship in 13 years. The Bulldogs committe dtwo eeeors in the top of the second inning, when Burgettstown scored the games’ first three runs. Gratchen capped the inning with a two-run single.
Redbank Valley pulled to within 3-1 in the third, but Burgettstown had a strong finish, scoring one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.
In the sixth, Gratchen drew a leadoff walk, Eric Kovach reached on an error and Riley Kennedy lofted a sacrifice fly that made it 4-1.
In the seventh, Gratchen led off with a walk, Kovach reached on an error and Bredel laced an RBI double. An error allowed the final Burgettstown run to score.
Burgettstown’s Tristan Roach went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.