DUBOIS – Andrew Bredl threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts, Maddox Gratchen drove in two runs and Burgettstown defeated Redbank Valley 6-1 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A baseball playoffs Monday at Showers Field in DuBois.

Burgettstown (16-4) advances to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The Blue Devils will play Thursday against District 10 champion Sharpsville (15-7), which slipped past Serra Catholic, 7-4.

