Beth-Center roared out to a 33-0 lead and breezed to a 51-24 victory over McGuffey in a Section 1B match Tuesday night that netted the Bulldogs the subsection title.
It was the 13th win of the season, the most since Gary Welsh became head coach seven years ago.
The Bulldogs (5-0, 13-1) will wrestle Fort Cherry in the first round of the section tournament next week.
Albert Medlen (106), Tyler Fisher (126), Kyle McCollum (132), Tyler Debnar (138), Tyler Berish (152), Trevor Pettit (172) and Josh Deems had pins for Beth-Center.
Tass Makritodis (189) had a pin for the Highlanders, who finished second in the subsection with a 4-1 record.
Trinity 48, Chartiers Valley 17: Trinity took advantage of five forfeits to rout Chartiers Valley, 48-17, in a Section 4A match in Class 3A.
Blake Reihner (126), Bodie Morgan (145) and Ty Banco (215) had pins for the Hillers (2-1, 2-1).