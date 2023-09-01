BURGETTSTOWN — Burgettstown jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter and its defense shut down Beth-Center in a 34-0 non-conference win Friday night at Burgettstown.
The Blue Devils’ Brodie Kuzior opened the scoring on a seven-yard run and Colton County added the first of four PATs. Kuzior ran for 57 yards on six attempts.
