Before the announcement of the lineups or the first blast of the referee’s whistle, Canon-McMillan High School’s wrestling team was out of WPIAL Section Team Tournament Monday.
According to Frank Vulcano, athletic director at Canon-McMillan, three wrestlers showed signs of having the coronavirus.
Though no one tested positive for the virus, Canon-Millan forfeited its first-round bout against Peters Township at Waynesburg High School and was eliminated from the Section 4-AAA Team Tournament and WPIAL Team Tournament.
Butler and Franklin Regional also dropped out.
Waynesburg easily won the section title, defeating Mt. Lebanon, 72-6, in the semifinals and Peters Township, 66-6. Both matches took a combined 60 minutes.
In Class 1-AA, Burgettstown won the final eight bouts to rout Beth-Center, 46-18.
“We have some kids who have some symptons,” said Vulcano. “We are just going to be out (of the team tournament), We hope to get back for the individual tournament next week.”
Vulcano said other schools were contacted about taking the place of Canon-McMillan but refused because they were notified Monday and would have had to make weight.
“We found out (Monday),” said Vulcano. “We’re going to take a few days off. Right now, we don’t have a positive test. We’re taking precautionary measures so that other people don’t get the symptons.
“Of course, it’s disappointing. We’ve made the tournament for I don’t know how many years in a row. To not be able to compete in it hurts but the main goal is to get to the individual tournament.”
Waynesburg is likely to get a No. 1 seed in Class AAA when pairings are released today. Burrell deserves that honor in Class AA after winning a 14th straight WPIAL Team Title last season.
The only points Waynesburg surrendered were a forfeit in each match.
In the opener, Joe Simon (113), Mac Church (120), Colton Stoneking (132),Cole Homet (138), returning PIAA champion Wyatt Henson (145), Rocco Welsh (152), Luca Augustine (172), Noah Tustin (215) and Ryan Howard (Hvy) all won by fall. Henson had to fastest pin, 17 seconds.
In the finals, Simon (113), Homet (138), Henson (145), Nate Stephenson (160), Augustine (172), Tustin (215) and Howard (Hvy). Tustin had pin in 12 seconds and Howard had one in 11 seconds.
“We’ve been doing that the whole season,” said Waynesburg head coach Joe Throckmorton. “We just look at what’s in front of us and go on from there. The brackets will come out tomorrow and we will figure who is in front of us and go from there.”
Burgettstown stayed undefeated at 11-0 with two routs. The second called for a rally after trailing 12-0 early on.
Pins from Ryan Green (172), Joey Baronick (Hvy), Parker Sentipal (106) and, Garret Suica (120) put the match away.