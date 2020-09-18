FREDERICKTOWN — Nathan Cavallo ran for two first-half touchdowns and Chartiers-Houston won its Class 2A Century Conference opener 21-6 over Beth-Center on Friday night.
The Bucs (1-0, 1-1) took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards for a touchdown. Cavallo covered the final 26 yards.
Later in the first quarter, C-H put together a long drive that Jimmy Sadeler capped with a 14-yard run that made the score 14-0. Sadler had a key 29-yard run in the drive.
Beth-Center (1-1, 1-1) then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and C-H recovered at the Bulldogs' 40-yard line. It took the Bucs 14 plays to reach the end zone with Cavallo scoring a two-yard plunge that made it 21-0.
Beth-Center took the second-half kickoff and closed to within 21-6 when Colby Kuhns connected with Dajion Devers for a 27-yard touchdown.