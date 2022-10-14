ROGERSVILLE — Ethan Varesko rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 5:18 remaining, as Beth-Center defeated West Greene 37-33 in a wild Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday.
After Beth-Center (2-3, 3-5) led 23-13 at halftime, West Greene battled back and the teams exchanged the lead four times in the second half.
Varesko, who carried 15 times, put B-C ahead 37-33 with his third score of the night. West Greene (1-4, 1-7) then drove to the Beth-Center 19-yard line but was thrown for a loss on fourth-and-one.
The loss spoiled a big game by West Greene tailback Colin Brady, who rushed for 211 yards on 25 carries and scored five touchdowns. Brady had TD runs of 11, one, 64 and 14 yards. He also caught a middle screen pass from Lane Allison and took it 54 yards for a touchdown that gave West Greene a 33-30 lead with 10:18 remaining.
Varesko had TD runs of 54 and 17 yards and Stefan Day opened the scoring with an eight-yard scamper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.