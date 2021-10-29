FREDERICKTOWN — Dominick Revi ran for a touchdown and passed for two others, Ethan Varesko scored twice in the pivotal second half and Beth-Center clinched a playoff berth with a 32-22 victory over Waynesburg in the Class 2A Century Conference Friday night.
Revi opened the scoring with one-yard TD plunge that helped Beth-Center (2-3, 2-6) forge a 14-0 lead.
Waynesburg battled back and tied the score at 14-14 at halftime, but Varesko caught a 20-yard TD pass from Revi in the third quarter and bolted three yards for a score early in the fourth quarter that gave Beth-Center a 26-14 lead. Revi then connected with Tyler Berish on a 23-yard scoring pass with 4:08 remaining.
Varesko rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries.
Waynesburg (1-5, 2-7), which needed a win of seven points or more to make the playoffs, rallied form the 14-0 deficit, getting a 54-yard scoring run by Breydon Woods and a one-yard TD plunge by Nathan Kirby with nine seconds left in the first half to make it 14-14. Woods had a game-high 154 rushing yards on 24 carries.
The Raiders would not score again until 14 seconds were left in the game, on a nine-yard run by Marcus Bolz.
Beth-Center's defense intercepted four passes.