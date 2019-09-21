CLAYSVILLE — Marshall Whipkey threw for three touchdowns to lead McGuffey over visiting Beth-Center, 46-14, in a Class 2A Interstate Conference game.
Whipkey, who completed 7 of 9 passes, threw two touchdowns to C.J. Cole and another to Nate Yagle.
Jared Johnson had seven carries for 87 yards for McGuffey (3-0, 5-0), which remains a half-game behind Southmoreland for first place. The two teams meet next week at Southmoreland.
Devin Dingle had eight receptions for 97 yards and five carries for 69 yards for Beth-Center (0-4, 0-5).